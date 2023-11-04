Highlights Scott McTominay gave a superb interview after Manchester United's 1-0 win against Fulham.

McTominay expressed trust in the manager, coaching staff, and players, suggesting a united front among the team.

With an important Champions League match upcoming, this victory could help United gain momentum and build on their performance.

Scott McTominay gave a brilliant interview to respond to a banner that travelling Manchester United fans unveiled ahead of their Saturday kickoff against Fulham. The Scotsman's answer was exactly what fans would have wanted to hear after their recent troubles at the start of the season.

The Red Devils have had a difficult start to the 2023/24 campaign, after a promising first season under Erik ten Hag which saw them qualify for the Champions League and win the Carabao Cup. They had recorded as many wins as they had losses prior to Saturday's Premier League game, and this most recent week was the worst yet.

Last weekend, United were hammered 3-0 by their rivals Manchester City in the derby, and things got even worse on Wednesday night when they suffered another 3-0 defeat against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup. The Magpies were utterly dominant as they got revenge for last season's final, and the mood at Old Trafford hit an all-time low under the current coach.

Supporters unveil banner at Craven Cottage

Debate had raged in the days that followed about whether Ten Hag would be sacked from his job in the coming days, with the Times reporting that the Dutchman was on 'thin ice'. United were even forced to issue a statement denying that a change was in the offing.

With supporters desperate to see their team bounce back on the road against Fulham, they created and unveiled a banner at Craven Cottage in front of the players who were warming up, demanding the team played better. The banner simply read: 'Play like you mean it'.

United certainly showed more spirit in this match than they had in recent weeks, with McTominay nearly opening the scoring after eight minutes. However, following a lengthy VAR check, the goal was ruled out as Harry Maguire was deemed offside in the build-up.

Some excellent goalkeeping from Andre Onana, who has been under fire for mistakes in recent times, kept the score level in the second half, and United finally took the lead in the dying embers of the match. Bruno Fernandes, stepping up as the club captain after a week of ex-players questioning his authority, fired the ball past Bernd Leno in the 91st minute to win the game. The outpouring of emotion that followed in the celebrations tells you all you need to know about how hard a week it's been for the players.

McTominay's interview after the game was absolutely spot on

Following the final whistle, McTominay and Fernandes were lined up for interviews by TNT Sports. Having talked about having to fight like dogs before the match, the Scottish midfielder was then asked about the banner and how it felt that fans were questioning the commitment of players before the match. Needless to say, his answer was perfect.

"We saw the banner before the game and a few of us said, 'You know what, the fans pay good money to come and watch every week and the support is relentless towards us every single week and we just want to repay them as best as we can.' "Things aren't going the best at the moment but like you say, it's building blocks, step by step. With the manager and the coaching staff we trust them alot, we trust the players, and I feel like we can go on, kick on, and do better."

Watch: McTominay's answer to Man Utd banner

That will be exactly what United fans wanted to hear, with McTominay seemingly describing a United front, something which has been questioned this week. With an important Champions League tie against Copenhagen coming up, United have the opportunity to really build some momentum now before the next international break.