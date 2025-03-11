Summary Some WWE Hall of Famers aren't well-liked by their peers, like Hulk Hogan, who is heavily criticized.

Despite his contributions to wrestling, Hulk Hogan is disliked due to past actions and controversies.

Scott Steiner took to a recent podcast to unleash on his former colleague.

The WWE has produced some of the most entertaining talents over their last seven decades of dominance in the professional wrestling business. Having experienced numerous eras throughout their storied history, each moment in time comes with its own transcendent WWE Superstar that is synonymous with that era. Whether it is 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and the Attitude Era or Roman Reigns during WWE's current programming, the WWE invented the Hall of Fame in 1993 in order to honour the litany of talent that has blessed the squared circle.

A privilege bestowed on the industry's best, there is one WWE Hall of Famer who, despite his induction, isn't well-liked. Hulk Hogan has faced his fair share of controversies, with a fellow Hall of Fame inductee revealing their brutal opinion on the Hulkamaniac.

Hulk Hogan was one of the WWE's first stars to transcend the business and become a household name. Signed by Vince McMahon in the late 70s, the Real American became a real superstar during the 80s as the Hulkamaniac grew into his role. An undeniable in-ring draw and worthy Hall of Fame entrant due to his contributions to the business, it is safe to say outside the ring that Hogan is unanimously disliked. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Scott Steiner opened up on the Hulkamaniac and why he dislikes his former colleague.

Scott Steiner Reveals Brutal Opinion of Hogan

The Hall of Famer didn't hold back

Scott Steiner, uncle to current WWE Superstar Bron Breakker, is one of professional wrestling's most entertaining talents, with his skills being seen by fans of both WWE and TNA. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022 as part of the Steiner Brothers, Scott's in-ring intensity and mic skills made him a joy to watch.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet about all things Steiner, the Hall of Famer opened up on Hulk Hogan. Mentioning how the Hulkster tried to put him in jail, Steiner didn't mince his words when revealing his opinion on his fellow Hall of Fame entrant.

"He's [Hulk Hogan] a mother******, he's a piece of **** ... I don't forget. There is a reason why he got booed in California, all this stuff that came out about him, the racist comments ... a lot of people realised the perception that WWE wanted of Hulk Hogan was not really him ... and of course, the one time he tried to put me in jail, and I was facing serious time, I could have been in jail for 15 years."

Hulk Hogan's Awful Start to 2025

The Hulkster's year goes from bad to worse

Having made his presence felt at WWE's inaugural Raw on Netflix, Hogan went viral as he was booed out of the arena. Powering through an incredibly awkward segment, it was the WWE Universe's way of letting the Hulkster know he wasn't liked.

Seemingly putting WWE on the back burner once again and focusing on promoting his Real American Beer, a situation at a promotional rally led to Hogan getting sued. With countless WWE Superstars from the past and present coming out to add to Hogan's collapsing reputation, the Hulkamaniac will be questioning his past choices.