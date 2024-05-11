Highlights Colin Cowherd criticized JJ Redick for wearing a backward hat, claiming it was unfit for an aspiring NBA coach.

You've got to love drama when it happens in the realm of sports, even when it doesn't involve an ongoing game.

In a recent turn of events, Colin Cowherd found himself at the center of controversy following his remarks about LeBron James and JJ Redick, getting dissed by a certain well-renowned host on SportsCenter.

SVP's Jab At Cowherd

Said It Following Dallas' Game 2 Win At OKC

Cowherd's criticism was aimed at Redick's choice of attire during an appearance on the ESPN analyst’s Mind the Game podcast with James, where he sported a backwards hat.

His disapproval of the fashion statement led him to quip, "not my coach," suggesting that Redick's appearance was unfitting for someone aspiring to NBA coaching roles.

“I didn’t hear a word LeBron said, I couldn’t stop staring at the hat. JJ Redick’s going for NBA head coaching jobs, he looks like a guy that’s gonna move my couch."

The backlash was swift, with Redick responding on Twitter with a simple "LOL," and James sharing images of various NBA figures also donning backward hats.

However, the saga took an unexpected turn when Scott Van Pelt addressed the issue during his segment on SportsCenter.

While showcasing Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd wearing a backwards hat during a press conference following the team's Game 2 win against Oklahoma City in the West semifinals, Van Pelt refrained from echoing Cowherd's sentiments. Instead, he chose not to dwell on the matter, opting for a different direction.

This development served as a blow to Cowherd's narrative. Despite his efforts to ignite a national conversation about backward hats and their perceived implications, Van Pelt's nonchalant response suggested that the issue might not be as significant as Cowherd had portrayed it to be.

Why Cowherd's Statement Is Wrong

Redick's bbility to coach a team has nothing to do with his appearance

Cowherd's commentary has undoubtedly stirred debate and garnered attention, despite how provacative it may be. However, if he hopes to steer the conversation in a different direction and have it result in a positive change being made, he may need to reevaluate his approach.

With Redick reportedly in the running to be the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, who also has LeBron James on the team, perhaps having the notion that he's not fit for the job because he wears his hat a certain way would not be the best course of action. Instead, the focus should be on Redick's traits and skills that allow him to lead a team to success in what would be his first year as a head coach after playing in the league for 15 years.

Perhaps Cowherd's aspirations to reshape societal norms, symbolized by his fixation on hat orientations, require a more nuanced and inclusive perspective. And it should be one that considers diverse expressions of identity and individuality beyond the brim.