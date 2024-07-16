Highlights Scottie Barnes solidifies the Toronto Raptors' future core alongside RJ Barrett & Immanuel Quickley.

His rookie extension is viewed as a smart move, as Barnes emerges as an All-Star talent.

Toronto look poised for playoff contention with a revamped roster and young stars.

The Toronto Raptors are in full rebuild mode, but have indicated that they are building around Scottie Barnes as their franchise cornerstone.

According to league insider Mark Medina, the move to offer Barnes a rookie max extension and use him as their centerpiece going forward is a ‘good’ one, due to him emerging as an NBA All-Star caliber player, having made the 2024 team after a season filled with career-high numbers across the stat sheet.

Building for the Future

RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes shape Raptors’ core

Having traded away the last remaining members of the 2018–19 Raptors championship-winning roster in Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby at the trade deadline, inadvertently signaling the beginning of a new era, Toronto now look poised to start their ascent back into playoff contention.

In the Anunoby trade with the New York Knicks , the Raptors were able to acquire Canadian native RJ Barrett , as well as Immanuel Quickley , and they quickly ensured that the latter would remain with the organization for the long-haul, inking the 25-year-old to a five-year, $175 million contract keeping him in Toronto through the 2028-29 season.

Albeit in a small sample size of just 38 games, Quickley slotted seamlessly into head coach Darko Rajaković’s lineup, averaging career-highs of 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley - Toronto Raptors Statistics Category RJ Barrett Immanuel Quickley PPG 21.8 18.6 RPG 6.4 4.8 APG 4.1 6.8 FG% 55.3 42.2 3P% 39.2 39.5

With Barrett also contracted through the 2026-27 season - with him projected to have a breakout season next year with his hometown team - the Raptors’ next port of business was ensuring that All-Star, Scottie Barnes, would be the most integral piece of their core going forward, penning him to a five-year, maximum rookie extension that could be worth up to $270 million, simultaneously making him the highest-paid player in Toronto’s history.

But, aside from re-signing veteran Garrett Temple , Toronto have made few other free-agency additions, though they did make a trade with the Sacramento Kings to acquire Davion Mitchell , Sasha Vezenkov and the 45th pick in the NBA Draft , which became Jamal Shead, while they also selected Ja’Kobe Walter out of Baylor with their first-round pick.

As for the future of free agent Gary Trent Jr. , though, the Raptors look set to lose him after he chose to gamble on himself for a higher contract, but has yet to find a suitor willing to match his valuation, with the Raptors ultimately appearing to have moved on and away from the 25-year-old.

Re-Signing Barnes Was a ‘Really Good Move’

Although he argues that it is a lot of money to spend on a player, Medina believes that the Raptors signing Barnes to his rookie extension is the cheapest way to build a team, while he also argues that due to having dismantled the roster last season, they are buying in to the fact that they can see him evolving into an All-Star-level player and go from there.

“It's a really good move for the Raptors. It's a lot of money, but relatively speaking, in the NBA, signing players to rookie extensions is the least expensive way to build around a team. And the Raptors have been going through so much transition - they don't have Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, go down the list, they don't have really anyone on their team anymore, except for Scottie Barnes. So it's really about leaning into the fact that he's developing into an All-Star player, and just seeing what they can build around him.”

Barnes Has Improved All Areas of His Game

Medina argues that another reason why Toronto have chosen to invest in Barnes is that he has demonstrated that he is on an upwards trajectory in terms of his development, where he has shown improvements in virtually all facets of his game, and that now it’s about bringing in the right supporting cast around him to begin their ascension back up the Eastern Conference standings.

“He’s improved as a three-point shooter, as a playmaker. He still has to improve his consistency, as far as how he goes about his scoring, and the Raptors have got to build a better team around him. But Scottie Barnes has shown that he's an All-Star caliber player. He had career highs in almost every category last season when you look at his shooting, rebounding, assist numbers, and so, it's about securing that contract, because it's low-hanging fruit, continuing to improve his game, and then see what they can do with the next steps, with having a better supporting cast around him.”

Emerging as a Star

Averaged 19.9 PPG (career-high)

Scottie Barnes' 2023-24 campaign was a significant leap from what the league had seen from him before, and thus, justified him being deservedly named as an All-Star for the very first time.

Although having played only three seasons in the NBA, Barnes, who stands at 6-foot-7, has been listed, per Basketball Reference, as having played in three different positions, starting off at power forward, before taking a small forward role in 2022-23, and moving over to shooting guard for the 2023-24 season, which is arguably where he has been most effective.

In his 60 games last season in a more guard-centric role, he recorded 19.9 points per contest, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.3 steals - all career-highs - while he also shot 47.5 percent from the field and a career-high 34.1 percent from behind the arc, a significant jump from his 28.1 percent production from distance the season prior.

Scottie Barnes - Misc Splits Comparison Category 2022-23 Season 2023-24 Season PTS OFF TO 2.4 2.6 2ND PTS 2.4 2.8 FBPS 1.8 3.1 PITP 9.3 10.1 BLK 0.8 1.5

Being more in the backcourt, he was able to showcase his passing range, of which his 52.8 passes made per game led to 10.7 potential assists, and 15.3 points being created, only the second-most among those who finished the season on Toronto's roster, behind more natural guard, Quickley, who had 11.2 potential assists off his 54.2 made passes, creating an estimated 16.8 points per contest.

Still only 22-years-old, the former No. 4 overall pick has come on leaps and bounds since he entered the NBA, and has so much more room for growth and development of his craft.

Even his hustle plays have shown marked improvements, whereby last season he led the Raptors in defensive loose balls recovered with 0.6, compared to 0.3 in the 2022-23 campaign, while also averaging 2.3 deflections per game, up from 1.9 the season prior, ranking second on the team behind only Kelly Olynyk (3.0), though Barnes played 32 games more.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Scottie Barnes became the first Raptor in franchise history to record four triple-doubles in a single-season (2023-24).

Barnes also contested 7.1 shots per outing, slightly up on his 6.9 contested shots in his previous regular season campaign, again showing his tenacity to become more involved in the defensive side of play.

As such, it feels like the Raptors signing him to the rookie max extension is a no-brainer, and could pay very fruitful dividends should he be able to help them acclaim playoff-caliber status once again over the next few seasons.

While their business for this summer may not yet be done, Toronto is a team on the rise, and they have already pieced together their foundations going forward.

Now, it's just about striking the balance between their young core and bringing in a veteran supporting cast that can help them reach the next level.

Nonetheless, exciting times are on the horizon for the Canadian outfit, indeed.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.