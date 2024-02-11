Highlights Scottie Barnes is making a strong case for his All-Star selection with impressive performances and multiple triple-doubles.

Barnes has climbed the ranks in franchise history, now third in triple doubles behind Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam.

The Toronto Raptors are building their roster around Barnes as they trade away players and prioritize youth and chemistry.

One of the biggest highlights of this Toronto Raptors season has been the development of Scottie Barnes. The 22-year-old will make his All-Star Game debut next week after being chosen as an injury replacement player in the big game.

The reason Barnes presumably was not voted into the All-Star Game reserves initially was because of the overall performance of the Raptors this season. The Raptors are sitting out of Play-In Tournament contention in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a 19-34.

Despite this, the 22-year-old has been playing the best basketball of his career in this third NBA season. Even as a young player, he is already breaking record after record in the Raptors franchise record books.

As much as winning is of the utmost importance, Barnes is proving why the Toronto Raptors are right to build their roster around him.

Barnes is climbing through the Raptors' record book

Barnes is now third in franchise history in triple-doubles

The Raptors lost their Saturday night game against the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers, but that did not stop their young star from achieving something on his own.

"I think that he's doing a much better job picking up moments on the court where he just needs to go and be aggressive and find his teammates in those situations." - Darko Rajaković

With 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, Barnes recorded his fourth career triple-double, passing Damon Stoudamire on the Raptors' all-time list in that category. He is now third all-time behind Kyle Lowry, who recently announced he was headed to the Philadelphia 76ers, and the now-Indiana Pacer Pascal Siakam.

It was also his third triple-double of the season, tying the aforementioned Lowry for most in a single season.

Scottie Barnes – Career Triple Doubles Date Result PTS AST REB Nov. 22, 2024 (vs. Mavericks) Loss - 111-110 11 10 11 Oct. 27, 2023 (vs. Bulls) Loss - 104-103 22 10 10 Dec. 8, 2023 (vs. Hornets) Loss - 119-116 31 10 10 Feb. 10, 2024 (vs. Cavaliers) Loss - 119-95 24 10 10

Interestingly enough, all four of Barnes' career triple-doubles have come in team losses. You can also see the jump in stats from that first triple-double, to the three achieved this season.

In only his third season as a Raptor and his career, Barnes is already cementing his legacy in the Toronto Raptors' record books.

Barnes is now clearly the face of the franchise

Toronto traded away 8 players at the deadline to rebuild the team around Barnes

Barnes came into this season knowing the tide of the team was about to shift towards him. The front office has been extremely vocal about their desire to find players that fit around Barnes.

Not just that, but the team wants to find players that match the former No. 4 overall pick in age, that get along with him off the court, and that fit into the culture they are building.

It's all about youth in Toronto right now, and that was apparent in the team's moves as they traded away eight players before the 2024 trade deadline. The average age of players on this current roster is just over 25 years old. Jakob Poeltl is the only starter on this team over the age of 25, and he is even just 28 years old.

With this shift in dynamic, it is clear we are officially in the "Scottie Barnes Era."

Barnes is quickly growing into a leader

He is developing into a more vocal presence on this roster

At just 22 years old, Barnes is surely extremely young to be taking over an entire NBA franchise. He is still learning every day and has not been very much of a vocal leader in his three seasons in the league.

That probably comes from being a little bit more shy off the court. He definitely seems like the kind of person that opens up the more you get to know him. He's always been a little shy when speaking publicly, especially when he is outnumbered—like in media scrums for example.

"It's something that I should really be doing more, you know, we really needed it. Just trying to tell them, 'Be square on the ball,' just trying to help our defense. Being able to communicate on the floor, I feel like it really helped us when we were down really bad." - Scottie Barnes

Still, everything takes practice, including leadership skills. As his teammates develop their skills on the court, Barnes develops his skills, leading his peers.

In Toronto's 119-95 loss against Cleveland on Saturday night, Scottie seemed more vocal on the court than he has been in the past. He was in his teammates' ears, giving encouragement and advice.

As we head into the final stretch of this NBA season, it will be interesting to see how much Scottie's leadership develops.