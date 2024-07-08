Highlights Scottie Barnes signed a five-year max contract extension worth up to $270 million with the Toronto Raptors.

Masai Ujiri praises Barnes as a player and leader, emphasizing the franchise's commitment to building around him.

The Raptors are focusing on a youthful style of play, with Barnes, Immanuel Quickly, and RJ Barrett forming an exciting core.

The 2023-24 NBA season saw the Toronto Raptors fully commit to a new direction and their actions in the 2024 offseason, further established the franchise's future path behind cornerstone Scottie Barnes.

Barnes and the Raptors agreed upon a five-year maximum contract extension worth up to $270 million, making him the highest-paid player in franchise history. On Monday afternoon, Raptors President of Basketball Operations, Masai Ujiri spoke at the press conference that announced the official signing of Barnes and elaborated on how the organization views him.

“We are so proud of Scottie for the player & leader he has become. I’ve said before that he is the type of player you build a team around. Well, we are doing that… Together, our future starts here. It starts now." - Masai Ujiri

Toronto is approaching their first season with Barnes as the undisputed franchise player following their midseason fire sale, where they parted ways with OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam. This isn't a decision that's unwarranted, as Barnes has shown the Raptors enough for the organization to believe in him.

Selected fourth in the 2021 NBA Draft, Barnes has already exceeded what the Raptors could've expected from him in the early stages of his career. He won Rookie of the Year, and in the past season was selected to his first All-Star team, while being the first player of his draft class to achieve that accolade.

The expectations of being a competitive team are at the lowest they've been in Barnes' career, which could prove to be extremely beneficial in allowing him and others to play freely on both ends of the court. The young core for Toronto has incredible potential and is poised to thrive in their first full season together.

The Raptors Are Building Toward Returning to NBA Royalty

The foundation is being laid for the Raptors' future

Along with the contract extension of Barnes, the Raptors were able to finalize a deal to retain free agent, Immanuel Quickly. Pairing those two with RJ Barrett, Toronto became one of the more exciting teams in the league and found success in their youthful style of play, despite the lack of time present to build chemistry.

Scottie Barnes 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 19.9 REB 8.2 AST 6.1 BLK 1.5 FG% 47.5

Barnes' season was cut short due to a hand injury in March that forced him to miss the remainder of the year. However, he had a major bounce back following a sophomore campaign that was deemed disappointing as he didn't take any significant jump as a player. Under first-time head coach Dark Rajakovic, Barnes stepped into his true potential.

Standing at 6-foot-7 as a power forward, Barnes possesses great guard-like skills and expanded on his playmaking abilities, averaging 6.1 assists in the 2023-24 season. He also made strides in his shooting ability, which has been known to be his weakest area, shooting a career-high 34.1 percent on just under five attempts from three-point range.

The Toronto Raptors aren't a contender by any means but have sought out the talent needed to build a foundation to return to the stature the franchise was at in 2019. There is no certainty that Barnes will be the player to deliver a championship, but the organization has faith and is committed to building around him as their cornerstone for the future.