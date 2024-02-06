Highlights Scottie Barnes and Trae Young have been named as injury replacements for Joel Embiid and Julius Randle in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Barnes is having a breakout season, averaging career highs in points, rebounds, and assists.

Young is making his third All-Star appearance and has been putting up impressive stats, especially in three-point shooting and assists.

Over the last two weeks, the NBA has unveiled the players who will take part in the All-Star Game, from the starters to the reserves.

Like in every other year, there are a few players who will bow out of the festivities due to injury and the NBA has announced the two who will replace Joel Embiid, who's recovering from knee surgery, and Julius Randle, who's been sidelined for several weeks with a shoulder injury.

In lieu of Embiid and Randle, Toronto Raptors' forward Scottie Barnes, who's been playing with a chip on his shoulder of late, and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks will fly out to Indiana to represent their teams at the All-Star Game.

In 50 games thus far, Barnes has been averaging 20.2 points on 47.9 percent shooting and 36.5 percent from deep, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. All of these stats, except for his field goal percentage, are career highs.

For Young's part, he's averaging 27.3 points and 10.9 assists, the latter being good for second in the league. As well, Young is shooting 38.4 percent from deep, a career-high.

New and familiar faces in the All-Star Game

Young's third appearance to Barnes' first

This is the third time Young has been named an All-Star. His first came in 2020 when he averaged 29.6 points and 9.3 assists per game, while his second nod came in the 2021-22 season when he averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists.

Trae Young – All-Star Game Stats Categories Stats Games Played 2 PPG 11.5 APG 10.0 FG% 39.1 3PT% 33.3

Given how his stats, particularly his three-point shooting and assists per game, outshine his production from his last two appearances, many were left confused when the 25-year-old wasn't named to the team.

Barnes, on the other hand, is making his first All-Star appearance after growing slowly but surely with the Raptors since his arrival in the league in 2021. Both players are still young and, should their production continue to evolve, it likely won't be their last either.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 18, 2024, and will mark the 73rd edition of the game. Unlike recent seasons, the game will revert to the East versus West conference format.