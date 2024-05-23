Highlights Video footage of Scottie Scheffler being arrested at the PGA Championship has emerged.

The 27-year-old was hit with four charges over a traffic incident.

Scheffler maintains his innocence of all he has been accused of.

Footage of golf world number one, Scottie Scheffler, being arrested after driving into a police officer last week has now been made public.

The 27-year-old was taken into custody at last week's PGA Championship after trying to drive into Valhalla Golf Club in heavy traffic. The 2024 Masters champion was subsequently charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer.

Scheffler denies all of the charges against him - and footage released on Thursday by the Louisville Metro Police Department may explain why.

The American was hit with four separate charges over the incident

The law enforcement agency has released new videos of the incident: one containing dashcam footage and the other showing CCTV from an elevated vantage point.

The dashcam footage shows Scheffler being taken into a police car at the scene, with the latter seems to provide a much clearer picture of what occurred. The second video shows Scheffler slowly turning into a set of gates near the golf club, before an officer rushes towards his car and is nudged by the bonnet.

The officer, who was reported to have been taken to hospital with injuries sustained in the ‘collision’, quickly lent into Scheffler’s car and was then joined by three other colleagues. Scheffler was then arrested and escorted into a police car.

Despite him appearing on the face of it to have done very little wrong, Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroe confirmed that her investigation remains ongoing and that the golfer is still set to face charges.

Responding to the footage, Scheffler's lawyer - Steve Romines - insisted that he had "seen everything there is to see" and reiterated his client's innocence.

"Our position is the same as it was last Friday… Scottie Scheffler didn’t do anything wrong. We’re not interested in settling the case. We will either try it or it will be dismissed... I've seen everything there is to see. Everything that is out there supports exactly what Scottie has said from the start." Romines said, per The Daily Mail.

Following the incident, it has been confirmed that arresting officer Bryan Gillis did not turn his body camera on until after Scheffler had been taken into custody. Scheffler has so far stood firm on his intentions to seek a full court hearing if the charges aren't dropped. The golfer said of the incident:

"It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions."