The world's No.1-ranked athlete in golf, Scottie Scheffler, is catching up with Tiger Woods when it comes to one of the most incredible records set by the sport's GOAT.

Scheffler won some of the sport's most prestigious competitions in 2024, taking home a total of nine trophies, including The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, and the Olympics at Le Golf National in Paris. His dominance is underlined by key statistical data points including first out of all players on the PGA Tour when it comes to strokes gained, approach play — he leads when it comes to shots from 100-125 yards, and 150-175 yards, and putting average.

Woods, in his best years, also made it a habit to claim the sport's top honors for his own while crushing metrics like driving and margin of victory.

Sheffler, though, is catching up to Woods in one key area.

Scottie Scheffler is Closing The Gap on Tiger Woods

Scheffler continues to show signs he's a Woods of the new golf era