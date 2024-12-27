One of the best athletes on the entire planet was injured during a freak Christmas incident and will be sidelined from his sport for at least the next four weeks, according to a report on ESPN.

Scottie Scheffler enjoyed one of the most dominant years in golf, as he won PGA Tour Player of the Year for a third consecutive time, won the 2024 Masters, finished first in an absurd number of categories, and even added an Olympic gold medal to his honors list. He is, arguably, the finest golfer since Tiger Woods — and he's accomplished all of this at 28 years old, and so he could feasibly be a force for the rest of the decade, and well into the 2030s.

Though the PGA Tour season in 2024 finished months ago, the tour restarts imminently. However, one man will be absent — Scheffler himself. And it's all because of a freak Christmas incident.

Scottie Scheffler Suffers Freak Christmas Injury

Elite golfer will be sidelined for three to four weeks, according to ESPN