Scottie Scheffler has responded to the backlash that he received after his presentation of the prestigious Green Jacket to Rory McIlroy at the Masters. As is tradition at Augusta, 2024 champion Scheffler handed over the coveted jacket to McIlroy, who defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win the title.

However, many fans weren't impressed with the manner in which Scheffler behaved during McIlroy's crowing moment. A viral clip showed Scheffler trying to help the Northern Irishman into the Green Jacket, as Rory struggled briefly to get his arm into the sleeve. Once the handover was complete, though, Scheffler moved out of the frame and swiftly left.

He didn't even appear to congratulate Rory on his triumph, which led to him receiving criticism online, with some calling it disrespectful towards the new champion. His maiden Masters win was a significant one for McIlroy, as it saw him become just the sixth player in history to win the modern Grand Slam of all four Major titles at least once.