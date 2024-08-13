Highlights Scottie Scheffler's earnings on the PGA Tour are nearly $100 million, mainly from "on course" success.

With sponsorships included, Scheffler received $20 million in off-course earnings in 2023 alone.

The way things are going, Scheffler could be one of the next athletes to break the billion dollar barrier in sports.

His career may still be young, but world No.1 golfer Scottie Scheffler already makes an insane amount of cash playing golf on the PGA Tour. The American, who recently brought an Olympic gold medal back from Paris at the 2024 Games, has dominated men's golf in recent years, winning twice at Augusta, and claiming key tournaments like The Players Championship, WM Phoenix Open, and, of course, the Olympics.

CBS Sports golf reporter Kyle Porter posted Monday on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, ongoing data from the last three years that showed Scheffler's earnings from life and success on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler's most financially-successful year has been this one, with $28 million from "on course" earnings. When this figure is added to previous years, together with earnings in other categories like the FedEx Cup, and PIP, which stands for Player Impact Program and rewards players who generate positive interest in the tour, it sees his earnings cruise close to $100 million.

Scottie Scheffler Has Earned Almost $100 Million in Three Years

Porter's data shows Scheffler has earned, from 2022 to date, $63 million "on course", $15 million through Comcast Top 10, $11.5 million via PIP, and then $7.75 million in FedEx Cup earnings (though 2024 is incomplete). "Outrageous numbers here," said Porter.

See the data right here:

It's not the only bank Scheffler makes, though. According to Sportico's list of the 100 highest-paid athletes for 2023, Scheffler also received $20 million in off-course earnings from sponsorship deals with TaylorMade, Nike, and Rolex. And this is just the base level, as it could rise significantly as Scheffler appears to only add to his success and visibility both in and outside golf.

It puts Scheffler on a possible pathway toward becoming a billion dollar baller like Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, and Floyd Mayweather. It is something that has happened in golf before, too, considering the success in golf Tiger Woods has enjoyed, together with his endorsement deals, which made him a billionaire.

Scottie Scheffler's Recent Windfall Was $8 Million

Comcast 10 is the reason he's getting so close to $100 million in three years

Though Scheffler did not compete in the recent Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, he still pocketed $8 million from finishing topping the Comcast Top 10 by quite a margin.

The regular PGA Tour this season may be over but there's still golf to play in other competitions, including the FedEx Cup where the winner can receive up to $25 million, on top of all prior seasonal earnings.