Scottie Scheffler has revealed what his handicap would be on a normal golf course, and it's quite frankly ridiculous.

The 28-year-old has been a trophy magnet in recent years, gobbling up many of the sport's top honors including The Masters Tournament (twice), the Phoenix Open (twice), and The Players Championship (twice). Most recently, he went to Paris and came back from the 2024 Olympic Games with a gold medal. He's the world's No.1-ranked golfer for good reason, with an exceptional swing, extraordinary iron play, and is a double threat when it comes to making birdies and avoiding bogeys.

It shouldn't be a surprise to hear what his handicap is when he plays at home — but even the words "plus-seven" pretty much put him in a one-of-one category. On a par-72 course, it means if he's played to his handicap he'll walk into the clubhouse having carded a 65.

Scottie Scheffler is Awesome

A plus-seven handicap is ridiculous

On how he plays golf with friends at his home course, Scheffler said he gives up a lot of strokes to make things fairer for those he's playing with.

"Most of it is just strokes," he told reporters. "Just like the handicap system. I think one of the great parts about our game is, I can go out there with whoever it is and we can come up with some sort of fair match just based on the handicap system."

That's when he revealed his jaw-dropping handicap.

"At home, I'm typically playing to a plus-seven. I used to be a plus-five. They moved me to a plus-seven. So, now we've got guys in the group that are getting, like, two strokes a hole."

To put that in perspective, if a par for a hole is four at Scheffler's home course, and one of his buddies scores a bogey five, he'd have to score a birdie just to tie that hole.

Scottie Scheffler Then Gave His Biggest Flex

Despite having to give away a lot of strokes, he still wins, he says

Even when he gives away that many strokes, his friends at his home course suffer the same fate as Scheffler's opponents on the PGA Tour.

"I typically still will win more often than not, I feel like. But it's just fun. If you go out there and play a 12 or 15 handicap (where Scheffler would give up 19 to 22 strokes) you don't know what could happen."

Scheffler may have inadvertently drummed up interest in his home course as you may find yourself teeing it up with one of the world's most dominant athletes. This is because he does not restrict himself to playing with fellow pros, or even single-figure handicappers.

He'll take on anyone.

"We're up to 20 strokes now," he finished, laughing.