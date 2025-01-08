Though Scottie Scheffler continues to recover from a freak, Christmas-related injury, a return date to golf may well be in the world No.1 golfer's cross-hairs.

Scheffler injured the palm of his right hand from broken glass while preparing Christmas dinner. He had surgery to remove fragments of glass from his hand, and was ruled out of the first PGA Tour event of 2025 — The Sentry at Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii. The athlete's manager, Blake Smith, confirmed the news to ESPN at the time.

"He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks," said Smith at the end of 2024.

The latest update on the situation indicates that Scheffler will have to withdraw from another event, but could be back in time to play one of the most iconic courses on the planet later in the month.

Scottie Scheffler Nears a Full Return to Golf

World No.1 could compete at Pebble Beach in California