Though Scottie Scheffler continues to recover from a freak, Christmas-related injury, a return date to golf may well be in the world No.1 golfer's cross-hairs.
Scheffler injured the palm of his right hand from broken glass while preparing Christmas dinner. He had surgery to remove fragments of glass from his hand, and was ruled out of the first PGA Tour event of 2025 — The Sentry at Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii. The athlete's manager, Blake Smith, confirmed the news to ESPN at the time.
The latest update on the situation indicates that Scheffler will have to withdraw from another event, but could be back in time to play one of the most iconic courses on the planet later in the month.
