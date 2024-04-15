Highlights Scottie Scheffler won his second Green Jacket at the 2024 Masters, earning himself and his caddie a hefty chunk of money in the process.

Scheffler himself takes home $3.6m for the win, making his career earnings in the last month absolutely skyrocket.

Meanwhile, his caddie, Ted Scott, has now earned more than a lot of PGA Tour players thanks to his golfer's success.

Last night, Scottie Scheffler emerged victorious from Augusta National once again, taking home his second Green Jacket in three years. He did not do this alone, though, his caddie Ted Scott was with him every step of the way.

Caddies are an integral part of professional golf, and they are duly reimbursed for their services. They typically receive 10% for a win, 7% for a top 10 finish, and 5% below that. This incentivises them to support their player as best they can, as the top players’ caddies bring home eye-watering bonuses after big victories.

Scott’s base salary is expected to be over $100,000, but his bonuses are thought to be around $1.2 million on top of that. This would make the caddie 54th out of 200 PGA Tour players in earnings, and he has not taken a single swing on the PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler's Earnings From The Masters

He's pocketed a cool $3.6m for winning his second Green Jacket

Scheffler’s caddie, Scott, steered his player to victory and will also make a pretty penny from the win. Scheffler, himself, pocketed $3.6 million for winning the event, some of which will be siphoned off to his caddie.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Scottie Scheffler has now made $12,653,735 in on-course earnings alone over the last 35 days. That's $361,535 per day.

So far this year, Scheffler has come in the top 10 in eight of his nine starts. The Masters was also Scheffler’s third win of the season, adding to wins at THE PLAYERS Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He has not missed any cuts this season, and currently sits atop the FedEx Cup standings, with more than double the number of points of second place.

Regarding Scheffler’s win this week, Scott said: “Honestly, I’m just pinching myself. I’ve been very fortunate that great people will take me on as their caddie… I’ve worked with some incredible golfers… I’m just very fortunate.”

Who is Scottie Scheffler's Caddie

Ted Scott has certainly had a great career for himself

Scott is not a one-player wonder and has been one of the most successful caddies on the PGA Tour. He worked with Bubba Watson for over a decade, during which time he won The Masters in 2012 and 2014. Scheffler’s wins in 2022 and 2024 mean Scott has now caddied for a winner at Augusta four times.

Watson and Scott parted ways, however, due to the player's recurring wrist and knee injuries, leaving him a free agent for Scheffler to pick up.

Scottie Scheffler's 2024 tournaments (as of 15/04/2024) Tournament Position Overall Score The Sentry T5 66-64-71-66 The American Express T17 67-66-69-65 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am T6 69-64-70 WM Phoenix Open T3 68-66-66-66 The Genesis Invitational T10 68-70-70-68 Arnold Palmer Invitational 1 70-67-70-66 THE PLAYERS Championship 1 67-69-68-64 Texas Children's Houston Open T2 65-70-66-68 The Masters 1 66-72-71-68

Fellow PGA Tour caddie Paul Tesori only had good things to say about Scott, commenting: "Scottie's young and has had a bit of a habit of getting a little angry on the golf course, and maybe even a little angry towards his caddie. Ted, being a veteran, almost 50 years old, being out here for so long, he was able to say: 'I want to come work for you, but you have got to promise me that you're going to work on these areas.' And not only did Scottie say yes, he has absolutely done it."

The relationship between Scheffler and Scott is apparent, with the pair seeming unstoppable at times. Of course, their success brings huge sums of money in prize money, however, their dominance of the PGA Tour will be what cements them in the annals of the sport.