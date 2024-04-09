Highlights Jayden Daniels is a top QB prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft, with most mock drafts placing him in the top three selections.

Scouts are praising Daniels' improvements in his passing mechanics and efficiency, though he remains an unfinished product.

Daniels needs time to develop and adapt to the NFL, but he showed plenty of promise in his final two seasons at LSU.

Jayden Daniels is fresh off a Heisman Trophy campaign at LSU, and all expectations are that he'll be one of the first two or three quarterbacks selected at this month's NFL Draft.

At this time last year, Daniels wasn't even a projected first-round pick (most way-too-early mock drafts didn't even have him going in the first three rounds), making his meteoric rise up draft boards all the more impressive. Now, as teams finalize their plans for Draft Night, scouts are growing even more impressed with Daniels.

One quarterbacks coach, when speaking to Ted Nguyen of The Athletic, gushed about Daniels' improvement as a passer over the last 12 months, specifically with his throwing mechanics:

Jayden has drastically improved his style of play and efficiency as a thrower and QB. He possesses elite traits as a thrower and athlete.

Daniels garnered a 3.8 mechanics score (out of 5) from the scouts, earning praise for his efficiency in the pocket and with his throwing motion, with others lamenting his lack of consistency, especially while on the run. That score ranked in the middle of the pack among the top QB prospects in this class, and far behind leader Caleb Williams (4.9 out of 5), though it was a better score than fellow projected first-round quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy and Drake Maye (both earned a 3.75 mechanics score).

Now, less than three weeks out from the draft, Daniels continues to make a push to be the second quarterback selected after Williams.

Daniels' Career Success Tied to "Development" and "Coaching Staff"

LSU QB can become a dual-threat in the NFL if given enough time to adapt

Despite the lofty praise Daniels has been receiving, he's not a flawless prospect. He didn't have a truly great season until last year, his second with LSU and his fifth while in college (he played three seasons for Arizona State before transferring prior to 2022).

The scouts from the piece at The Athletic, a pool that was made up of current NFL QB coaches as well as private QB coaches, tended to agree that Daniels isn't a finished product and will need more time than most top prospects to develop at the next level. If rushed into a bad situation, he could flame out early, though there's hope the game will slow down for him as he takes more reps.

[Daniels] has inefficiencies still visible in the game and on the field. For Jayden, I see his ascension as an NFL player heavily linked to offseason development, and the staff supports his training and gives grace to improve consistency.

Statistically, Daniels has shown out since arriving at campus in Baton Rouge, throwing for 57 touchdowns against just seven interceptions over the last two seasons. His 11.7 yards per passing attempt were first in the nation by a country mile (1.0 yards ahead of second place Jason Bean of Kansas University), showcasing his proclivity for pushing the ball downfield with accuracy and touch.

Daniels doesn't just come equipped with a prodigious throwing arm, however. He's a brilliant scrambler with the rushing mentality of a halfback, often creating extra yardage where he can, as evidenced by his gargantuan 8.4 yards per carry last season. His dual-threat ability is reminiscent of Justin Fields when he was at Ohio State, though Daniels has 11 more games of starting experience than Fields did when the latter entered the pros.

Jayden Daniels 2023 Performance Category Daniels Ranking (QBs) Completions 236 32nd Completion % 72.2 7th Passing Yards 3,812 5th Passing TDs 40 2nd INTs 4 T-5th Carries 135 3rd Yards 1,134 1st Rushing TDs 10 3rd Fumbles 2 T-3rd

For all his rushing prowess, Daniels isn't perfect on the run, as he often makes the decision to scramble for yardage far too early, limiting chances for off-script passing plays. If he can learn to continue surveying the field as he avoids pressure (à la Patrick Mahomes), he could be an unstoppable force in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jayden Daniels became the first Heisman Trophy recipient since Lamar Jackson in 2016 to win the award on a team with three or more losses on the season. Only 14 players all-time have accomplished such a feat.

In GIVEMESPORT's most recent mock draft, Daniels is projected to go second overall to the Washington Commanders. That pairing is becoming more and more of a consensus as the draft nears, though even if Washington passes up on him, Daniels should fall no lower than third overall (held by the New England Patriots).

