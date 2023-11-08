WWE Hall of Famer and all-round wrestling legend Sting is currently in the middle of his retirement tour. The WCW icon announced that he plans to wrap up his legendary career at AEW Revolution in 2024, ending a 40-year spell in the professional wrestling business.

Back in 2020, when Sting first joined AEW, The Icon's first appearance on Dynamite was a promo that he shared with Cody Rhodes, and at the time, it looked like the company was going to be slowly building towards a match between the pair.

Sadly the match never came to pass, but Cody has revealed that Tony Khan did indeed pitch for him to share the ring with Sting in what would have been the WrestleMania main eventer's final match in AEW before signing back with WWE.

A match between Cody Rhodes & Sting was pitched

Following an impressive victory over Damian Priest at Crown Jewel on November 4, Cody took some time out of his schedule for a sit-down interview with Sports Illustrated where he talked about his exceptional career and his WWE return thus far.

As one of the founding members of AEW, it was only natural as the interview progressed that Rhodes would be queried about the Tony Khan-led promotion. Cody, as always, had nothing but positive things to say about his time in his former home and wishes everyone there nothing but the best.

Cody's final match in AEW turned out to be a losing effort in a universally acclaimed match against Sammy Guevara back in 2022 when he dropped the TNT Championship to 'The Spanish God' on his way out of the company. However, Rhodes has revealed that there were plans in the works for his final match there to be against Sting, his hero.

The last match I was offered in AEW was that match. [Against Sting] It wasn’t confirmed or anything like that, but just the little I had to do with his debut there is a wonderful memory. I was a little Stinger. Maybe I’ll pull out a Stinger Splash in his honor. Seriously, cheers to a wonderful career.

Cody has gone on the record in the past to say it was an honor to get to work with Sting in some capacity during his time in AEW. Rhodes has stated countless times in the past that the WWE Hall of Famer was his favorite wrestler while growing up, and that his ultimate fantasy match would have seen him go one-on-one with 'The Icon', who is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

It was Sting who interrupted a Cody promo to announce that he had signed a multi-year deal with AEW and Rhodes seemed completely humbled to share the ring with his hero. At the time, this looked to be building towards an inevitable encounter between the two major wrestling superstars that ultimately never came to pass.

Interestingly, at the time, Cody was being managed by Arn Anderson, a long-time rival of Sting's dating back to the time they shared together in WCW.

Cody Rhodes v Roman Reigns is planned for WrestleMania XL

Cody continues to rack up the wins in what has been an incredible 2023 for the 38-year-old second-generation superstar. Rhodes is arguably WWE's top babyface right now and heading into 2024 towards a massive WrestleMania anniversary, Cody still appears to be hellbent on being the one to dethrone Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Interesting, as of the time of writing, Triple H's plans for WrestleMania XL still have Rhodes and Roman sharing the ring, presumably in the main event, in a rematch of last year's show.

