Former WWE Superstar Rusev was once on his way to being one of the most popular acts in the WWE as "Rusev Day" fever ran wild throughout 2017.

While his WWE run may have come to an abrupt end due to COVID-19 related budget cuts in 2020, he was quickly snapped up by Tony Khan and has since found his fair share of success in All Elite Wrestling where he now competes under the name of "The Redeemer" Miro.

Now, a brand-new interview has revealed scrapped plans for Rusev's career that would have seen him embark on a completely different route in the tag-team division.

What plans were 'scrapped' for Rusev in WWE?

Back when Rusev, who has been described as "so dedicated", was first rising through the ranks of the WWE developmental scene, there were talks in place to have the future "Bulgarian Brute" run as a member of a tag-team.

Former developmental talent and current NJPW commentator, Alex Koslov, has revealed in an episode of 'Developmentally Speaking' that there were "short-lived" plans for himself and Rusev to team together.

Koslov of course would go on to become a popular tag-team wrestler in his own right outside the WWE, but the thought of Rusev in a tag-team after being a dominant member in the singles division for so many years will come as a shock to many WWE fans.

“The only ideas, the only path I had over there was me and Rusev. Me and Rusev started tagging, but it was kind of towards the tail end of my time there. (2012) It was actually the most stressful time of my life over there when I was in FCW. They were thinking of putting me and Rusev on the road at that time but, they had to release people and had to make the cuts, and I was one of ‘em.” Koslov stated.

Image credits: AEW

Koslov was not a fan of the rigorous schedule involved in the WWE developmental process and was eventually released by the company due to budget cuts in 2012 before making his way to a much lighter schedule in Japan, where he managed to see his own fair share of success, most notably as a member of the "Forever Hooligans" tag team alongside Rocky Romero.

The duo were a popular act in ROH and in Japan.

Koslov retired from active in-ring competition in early 2015, and only recently returned to the industry in 2020 where he now spends his time as a commentator for NJPW as part of their expansion into the United States.

Latest news on Miro

When Rusev was one of the most over acts on the WWE roster in 2017, his push came to a sudden end. It was later revealed that Vince McMahon was not a fan of the Rusev Day concept and cancelled his push.

Fans still continued to chant it throughout his matches but sadly, his push would not be renewed, and he floated through the midcard and various questionable storylines until he was released from the company in 2020.

Rusev, now known as Miro, has since gone on to have an awesome career under the Tony Khan banner of All Elite Wrestling. Nicknamed "The Redeemer", he went on to have a brilliant run with the TNT championship where he declared himself "God's favourite Champion".

After a year-long absence from AEW, Miro returned to the company just a few weeks ago on the debut episode of the brand-new AEW Collision show on TNT to a roaring ovation. Picking up where he left off on his path of destruction, Miro will no doubt have his sights set on championship glory sooner rather than later.

