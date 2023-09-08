Highlights Rumours circulated claiming that WWE had plans to create a new faction 'The Wyatt 6' faction led by Bray Wyatt, but it was derailed due to his illness and tragic death.

One of the potential members of the faction was Dutch, who recently signed with AEW along with his tag-team partner Vincent.

The former ROH man claims that while nothing was confirmed, a 'Wyatt 6' faction in WWE was a 'definite possibility'

WWE is still mourning the loss of one of the most innovative and creative minds to ever grace the world of sports entertainment, Bray Wyatt.

Prior to Bray falling ill earlier this year, Triple H, WWE's CCO, looked to be making moves towards a brand-new 'Wyatt Family' faction which has become known as 'The Wyatt 6', following a name-change over on Twitter from Bray Wyatt's account last year.

Sadly, due to Bray's illness and tragic death, the faction never made it past paper. However, brand-new details have now been revealed from someone who looked poised to become a member of the faction, which further hint that the WWE almost pulled the trigger on bringing the group to TV.

What were Triple H's plans for a new Bray Wyatt faction?

For the entirety of Bray Wyatt's return run, which sadly turned out to be his final run, there were hints thrown around that he was not alone.

After changing his Twitter handle to "W Y A T T 6", it became clear that the WWE was making moves on a brand-new faction based around the old Wyatt Family gimmick.

Bray began to be stalked by a character called "Uncle Howdy", who is believed to have been played by Bray's real life brother and former WWE superstar, Bo Dallas.

It is believed that Bray and Bo, as Uncle Howdy, would have been the first two members of the new faction, and it definitely looked that way following their alignment at the beginning of 2023.

Two other names who were apparently considered for the faction were Dutch and Vincent, a popular tag-team and faction in their own right from Ring Of Honor who recently signed with AEW. Dutch and Vincent appeared in the crowd at an NXT show back in December sporting Wyatt-esque costumes and mannerisms.

In an exclusive interview with "Developmentally Speaking", Dutch opened up about his appearance over in NXT last year and addressed the rumors regarding being a member of a potential new Wyatt Family at the time as well as his belief that the idea never took off potentially due to Bray Wyatt's illness.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever know, but it definitely seemed like it was leading in that direction. I think it would have been great. We were down in NXT for a week or so back in December. The ball seemed to be rolling at the time. It kind of just got stopped for whatever reason. Maybe it was the illness that he had, whatever, I’m not 100% sure. I don’t know if we’ll ever know, but it was definitely a possibility.” - Dutch, speaking to developmentally speaking.

The Righteous have taken inspiration from The Wyatt Family

During the interview, Dutch also revealed that he and Vincent have signed contracts to officially join AEW. He noted that the duo have the intentions of creating something special in AEW, but that fans are inevitably going to draw comparisons to The Wyatt Family when they bring their vision to life.

Despite this, Dutch is excited about the future, and paid tribute to Bray Wyatt himself during the interview.

"We’re officially signed with AEW now. So, yeah, it’s a big deal. Big deal for us, and we want to create something that people haven’t seen in a long time. I know we’re going to be getting comparisons to The Wyatt Family and all this and that but, everything’s been done already and there will never be another Bray Wyatt. Nothing will ever compare to him or his creativity or the way that his brain works. Nobody will ever be like him ever again and like I said, we’re always going to be getting the comparisons but the stuff that we have in mind for our future is brand new and exciting stuff." - Dutch, speaking to developmentally speaking.

READ MORE: Every WWE release since 2020 - Where are they now? It was also reported earlier this year that Triple H had plans for Eric Young to join the latest version of The Wyatt Family, giving us 5 out of 6 of the potential names who could have been a part of the new Wyatt 6 faction.

Young left the WWE and returned to Impact earlier this year following Vince McMahon's return to power, as Young did not want to work for McMahon for personal reasons.