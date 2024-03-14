Highlights The Seattle Seahawks have traded for Sam Howell in a pick swap with the Washington Commanders.

Washington is trying to compete right away in the NFC East, and appears set on drafting one particular top QB prospect.

Howell represents a low-cost backup QB option for Seattle, who lost Drew Lock in free agency.

Sam Howell is not in the Washington Commanders' future plans, but he may be in those of an NFC West team if he can prove himself.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Commanders are trading 2022 fifth-round pick Howell to the Seattle Seahawks as part of a pick swap. Washington will receive third-round and fifth-round picks in the deal, and send Seattle fourth-round and sixth-round selections.

Full Details of Sam Howell Trade Compensation Seattle Washington Player Sam Howell N/A Draft Pick (Round) Pick No. 102 (4th) Pick No. 179 (6th) Pick No. 78 (3rd) Pick No. 152 (5th)

Howell started all 17 games for the Commanders in 2023, going 4-13. He accumulated 3,946 yards, 21 touchdown passes and a league-worst 21 interceptions in those contests.

Related Addition of Marcus Mariota Points to Commanders' Plans With No. 2 Draft Pick The Commanders signed Marcus Mariota to a one-year, $6 million deal in free agency which could be an underrated addition depending how the draft goes.

Washington has eyes for Jayden Daniels

They're wasting no time in trying to compete

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders, led by new owner Josh Harris, have embarked upon a radical makeover this offseason. Not only have they hired a new general manager and coaching staff, but they've brought 12 outside free agents into the building. Their league-high cap space has allowed them to secure an abundance of players who fit either Dan Quinn's defensive system or Kliff Kingsbury's offensive scheme, providing a good foundation for the year ahead.

Commanders External Free Agent Signings Player Position Dorance Armstrong DE Frankie Luvu LB Tyler Biadasz C Nick Allegretti G Bobby Wagner LB Austin Ekeler RB Marcus Mariota QB Jeremy Chinn S Clelin Ferrell DE Brandon McManus K Anthony Pittman LB Dante Fowler Jr. DE

All of these moves have set the stage for Washington to select LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and give him the opportunity to hit the ground running, a la C.J. Stroud for the Houston Texans a year ago.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Sam Howell's 21 interceptions in 2023 were the third-most in NFL history for a second-year QB, behind only DeShone Kizer (2017) and George Herring (1961), who both threw 22 as sophomore passers.

The NFC East is never the easiest division to navigate, but the Commanders could become the latest franchise to go worst-to-first in their division if Daniels—or Caleb Williams—take to the professional ranks quickly.

Seattle adds upside to the QB room

Geno Smith needed a backup for 2024

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks nearly made the playoffs in 2023 because their former backup quarterback, Drew Lock, orchestrated a huge 20-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.

With Geno Smith set as the team's 2024 starter, Lock decided to leave Seattle for the New York Giants, creating an opening behind Smith in the position room. Landing Howell gives new head coach Mike Macdonald a low-cost option with some upside as his No. 2 signal-caller.

Seattle has made only one notable addition in free agency, luring safety Rayshawn Jenkins to the Pacific Northwest on a two-year, $12 million contract.

The team's biggest moves, to this point, are the retention of both defensive end Leonard Williams on a three-year pact worth $64.5 million, and tight end Noah Fant via a two-year, $21 million deal.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.