While the Seahawks have been pretty average the past two years, they made some key changes this offseason.

With the 49ers potentially taking a step back this year, is there a chance the Seahawks could be the team to dethrone them in the NFC West?

The NFC West has been a competitive division over the past half-decade. Each of the four teams, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals have made the playoffs at least once since the 2021 season.

While each team has been competitive in somewhat recent memory, the 49ers have been the king of the division recently. Although the Rams went on to win the Super Bowl back in 2021, San Francisco has won the division in each of the past two years since.

After a dominant showing in 2023, which saw San Francisco make a run all the way to the Super Bowl before unfortunately losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, they seemed to set themselves apart from the rest of the division.

With the Rams being the only other NFC West team to make the playoffs last year, it makes sense that most people expect them to be the team, if there is any, to take back the divisional crown away from San Francisco.

However, one team that hasn't gotten a ton of recognition in this respect is the Seahawks. They made the playoffs in 2022, and finished with the same record in 2023, while missing the postseason on a tiebreaker. Seattle made a lot of changes this offseason, which might give them a better chance to succeed in 2024.

With some potential limitations holding the 49ers back, there's a decent chance that Seattle could sneak in as the team to dethrone San Francisco.

Seattle's Coaching and Personnel Changes This Offseason

The Seahawks made a big change in the head coaching role, and brought in some solid players this offseason.

Undoubtedly, the biggest change of the offseason for Seattle came at head coach.

Seattle has had one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the league, with Pete Carroll manning the position every year since 2010. However, after the 2023 season ended, Carroll decided to transition into more of an advisor role, leaving the Seahawks with a hole at the most important spot on the coaching staff.

To fill that need, Seattle went out and hired Mike Macdonald. Macdonald's last job was the defensive coordinator role with the Baltimore Ravens, where he helped oversee a very talented defense. His defensive expertise will be needed, as the Seahawks play in the same division as two high-powered offenses in the 49ers and Rams.

Seattle will need to quiet those offenses down if they want to compete for the division, and Macdonald could help them do that.

Seahawks Key Offseason Additions Addition Role/Position Mike Macdonald Head Coach Raysahwn Jenkins Safety George Fant Tackle Tyrel Dodson Linebacker Jerome Baker Linebacker Jonathan Hankins Nose Tackle K'Von Wallace Safety Byron Murphy Defensive Tackle Christian Haynes Guard Tyrice Knight Linebacker A.J. Barner Tight End

The Seahawks made some improvements on the field as well.

Some Veteran Reinforcements on Defense

Seattle will need a resurgence on defense to win the division

The Seahawks signed Rayshawn Jenkins this offseason, who was a pretty well-rounded safety in 2023 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jenkins finished the year with 101 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defended.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the past two seasons, Jenkins has been able to create a lot of turnovers. During that time frame, Jenkins had five total interceptions and three forced fumbles. Jenkins also has 217 tackles over the past two years, proving his worth as a true final line of defense.

Remaining at the safety spot, Seattle also picked up K'Von Wallace, who had similar stats to Jenkins last year with 89 tackles, an interception and six passes defended. Wallace and Jenkins should form a solid safety duo, and could be used in a lot of ways by Macdonald.

Filling out the rest of the defense, the Seahawks grabbed Tyrel Dodson, Jerome Baker and Jonathan Hankins to fill out the front-seven.

As for the draft, the Seahawks made some nice moves with their first several picks. Byron Murphy was their first round pick, and he'll team up with Hankins to man the middle of the defensive line. They also grabbed Tyrice Knight, a solid linebacker from UTEP.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Seahawks grabbed Christian Haynes in the third round, which was far later than most expected him to be taken.

Finally, Seattle was able to find another steal with A.J. Barner out of Michigan in the fourth round.

Why the 49ers Might Take a Step Back in 2024

Although they've dominated the division recently, San Francisco could be a little more vulnerable in 2024.

Given how consistently impressive the 49ers have been over most of the past decade, it's hard to count them out in 2024, especially coming off a Super Bowl appearance. However, it's been a dramatic offseason for San Francisco, and they could be a little more vulnerable in 2024 than they have been in recent memory.

Most of these losses are on the defensive line, starting with Arik Armstead, who signed with Jacksonville this offseason. Armstead hasn't been a consistent stat-sheet filler throughout his career, but he was able to play pretty well against both the run and the pass, two qualities that San Francisco will miss in 2024.

Staying on the defensive front, San Francisco also lost Randy Gregory and Clelin Ferrell this offseason. Gregory was a midseason acquisition in 2023, so the 49ers might not miss him as much, but Ferrell's run defense is something San Francisco will be sad to be without. The former fourth overall pick missed only one tackle last year.

49ers' Key Offseason Losses Player Position Arik Armstead Defensive Tackle Randy Gregory Defensive End Clelin Ferrell Defensive End Logan Ryan Safety

Finally, while he's still on the roster, the Brandon Aiyuk saga is something that's waged on throughout the offseason. San Francisco has had to deal with his contract situation, which has been a major distraction for the rest of the team. Aiyuk being unhappy could lead to some issues for the 49ers offense.

All in all, to be the best, you have to beat the best. That's the situation Seattle finds themselves in. Seattle nearly made the playoffs last year, and upgraded in a lot of ways this offseason.

With the 49ers possibly being more vulnerable than they have been in recent years, Seattle could have a chance to dethrone them for the NFC West crown in 2024.

