Thanks to the Legion of Boom and the players that came behind them, the Seattle Seahawks have long been known for their talented secondary units. But significant changes are in store for the team as, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, they will cut starting safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs.

Diggs, a three-time Pro Bowler, has been with Seattle since the Detroit Lions traded him there in 2019. Adams, acquired via a trade with the New York Jets in 2020, made one Pro Bowl with the Seahawks but has struggled with injury and poor play. The team will save $27.5 million by cutting the players, which is a decent chunk of change they can now use on the free agent market.

The Adams Cut Has Been Rumored for Weeks

The Seahawks paid a significant price to acquire the safety

Adams was drafted by the Jets and soon became a star for the team, making two Pro Bowls and being named an All-Pro twice. He was unhappy with the team's direction and was traded for a package that included two first-round picks. Those draft picks became Alijah-Vera Tucker and current WR1 Garrett Wilson.

Everything looked great during Adams' 2020 season for the Seahawks, as he was a Pro Bowler, an All-Pro, and a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Over the last three seasons, though, Adams has played in only 22 games for the team due to injury.

Jamal Adams Stats With Seahawks Year Games Started Tackles Interceptions Sacks 2020 12 83 0 9.5 2021 12 87 2 0 2022 1 3 0 0 2023 9 48 0 0

The cut represents significant savings of $16.5 million if Adams is designated as a post-June 1st cut. There should be interest in Adams as a free agent, but he will likely be looking at a one-year prove-it deal rather than a long-term contract with another team.

Diggs Is Still a High-Level Player

The safety should be able to net a nice contract from a contender

Diggs has played at a high level more recently than Adams has. All three of his Pro Bowl appearances came with the Seahawks, and he was honored following the 2021, 2022, and 2023 seasons. He signed a three-year, $40 million extension in March 2022.

The safety was up and down during the 2023 season. His tackling was quite good all around, and his 95 tackles last season represents a career high. He struggled a bit in coverage, though, allowing a 103.9 passer rating and 63.9% completion percentage when targeted in 2023.

Still, Diggs has made the Pro Bowl in three of his last four seasons and teams, especially contenders, should be interested in his services. The free safety has a better shot at landing a multi-year deal than Adams does. The Seahawks will save $11 million by cutting Diggs.

Seattle still has a long list of offseason plans and needs, but freeing up $27.5 million allows for some interesting possibilities.

