Highlights Witherspoon praises the intelligence of new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, highlighting his unconventional approach to building defenses.

Macdonald's successful track record as a defensive coordinator in Baltimore indicates promising improvements for Seattle's defense.

Seattle, known for its offensive prowess, hasn't had a top defense in yardage rankings since 2018, but Macdonald's strategies for 2024 could change that.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon has only played one season in the NFL, but he already has an impressive resume.

He was a Pro Bowler, fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year Voting, and returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown on Monday Night Football. Not a bad way to debut at the highest level.

Yet, as a team, Seattle finished 30th in yards allowed, so something needed to change. Enter head coach Mike Macdonald, whom Witherspoon enthusiastically complimented when speaking to the News-Tribune:

He's different, though. He's like ... he a brain guy. I mean, he's really smart and intellectual. So, it's like, the way he builds defenses is not natural or normal around the league. That's what makes him different. The way he structured his defense, you'll never know what he's going to run. One thing may look like something -- and it's completely not.

It sounds like the Seattle defense will have a lot of interesting wrinkles during the 2024 season. Everyone knows that they need to improve on that side of the ball, so if Macdonald delivers, the Seahawks could easily be back in the postseason.

Related Mike Macdonald Reveals Number 1 Reason Why He Took Seahawks HC Job Former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is the new head coach for the Seattle Seahawks and the youngest head coach in the NFL.

Mike Macdonald's Defenses Were Incredible in Baltimore

Two years as an elite defensive coordinator could translate well

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Macdonald nabbed the Seattle job because he was top-notch at running a defense in the hardscrabble AFC North. In his first year as the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, the team was third in points allowed. Last season, Baltimore allowed the fewest points in the NFL.

Unsurprisingly, both of those accomplishments came alongside a top-10 ranking in yardage. The year before Macdonald took over, the Ravens were 25th in yards allowed and 19th in points.

Ravens Defense 2022-2023 NFL Ranks Category 2022 2023 Points/Game 18.5 (3rd) 16.5 (1st) Yards/Game 324.3 (T-9th) 301.4 (6th) Yards/Play 5.3 (T-13th) 4.6 (T-1st) Pass Yards/Game 232.2 (26th) 191.9 (6th) Rush Yards/Game 92.1 (3rd) 109.4 (14th) Takeaways 25 (T-8th) 31 (T-1st) Sacks 48 (T-5th) 60 (1st)

Those are the types of numbers that the Seahawks need. Despite a slew of winning seasons, Seattle hasn't had a defense finish better than 20th in yardage allowed since 2018.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Only one team, the 4-13 Arizona Cardinals, allowed more rushing yards than the 2023 Seattle Seahawks did.

Based on how Witherspoon spoke recently, that may be changing in 2024. It'll be exciting to see what new looks Macdonald, who is over the moon about his opportunity at the helm in Seattle, draws up for this group on defense and where it takes them.

Source: The News-Tribune

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.