The Seattle Seahawks are entering a new era of sorts. Veteran head coach Pete Carroll resigned as head coach in the offseason after 14 years in charge. As with most head coaching changes, Seattle has new coordinators, as well. So far, quarterback Geno Smith likes what he's seen from new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

Grubb joined the Seahawks after helping turn the University of Washington into a National Championship contender. He is using a re-imagined version of the scheme he used with Washington. And Smith, who spoke with ESPN last month about the matter, is a big fan of his new coordinator.

"Very impressed, man. Obviously from the stuff he's done in college, he has a great track record. And then just being a part of the system, being able to learn from him, the type of guy that he is, type of man that he is, type of coach that he is. I think there is going to be great things coming for us."

Grubb was certainly an exciting hire for the Seahawks, as head coach Mike Macdonald is expected to focus on the defense, while Grubb has full autonomy over the Seattle offense.

Grubb Focused on Playing to Geno Smith's Strengths

The new Seattle offense will take advantage of what Smith does best.

Grubb has not revealed the exact details of what his offense in Seattle will entail. That said, he has said that his scheme will utilize running backs in the passing game. Additionally, the Seahawks will use play-action often, which is something Smith has proven is a strong suit of his game.

"I feel like I'm a dropback passer and I feel like this is a dropback offense. An offense that's going to spread the ball around, trust the quarterbacks to make the right decisions. That's pre- and post-snap. I feel like that's something that I'm really good at."

Grubb has also said that it's unlikely Seattle will throw the ball as much as his Washington offenses did. The Seahawks have a running back room of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. This duo is one that has Seattle's new offensive coordinator will be excited about their ability to run the ball. His offense at Washington utilized play-action a lot, as well, so doing it with the Seahawks feels natural.

"I think that there is a really good marriage there with some of the skill set that Geno has. I think that we ask our quarterbacks to do a lot. Luckily for us, Geno's really athletic as well. I think for us we don't have to limit it to just dropback."

Smith enters the 2024 season as the starting quarterback for the Seahawks. He will look to continue to build upon a successful tenure in Seattle. The veteran quarterback has started 35 games with the team. Over that time, he has thrown for over 8,600 yards, 55 touchdowns, and just 21 interceptions. He helped the Seahawks make the playoffs in 2022, though they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Ryan Grubb helped the Washington Huskies make the National Championship Game in 2023. The Huskies finished second in the nation in passing yards per game, 10th in passing touchdowns per game, and eighth in yards per play.

