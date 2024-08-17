Highlights Geno Smith has revitalized his career with the Seahawks, after earning the starting QB position in 2022.

Negotiating a new contract with Smith is possible, but Seattle's tight cap space could pose challenges.

Set to turn 34 this season, Seattle lacks a succession plan for Smith, adding complexity to his contract negotiations.

Geno Smith has been one of the NFL 's most surprising redemption stories in recent years - and now he wants to be paid for his newfound success.

NFL Insider Mike Garafolo discussed Smith's contract status on Jason Puckett's podcast, and mentioned that while Smith has approached Seattle Seahawks management regarding his contract, that “it didn’t seem like it was imminent on their (Seattle’s) part.”

Garafolo did point out though that there's a possibility some sort of reworked deal can get done before the season starts.

They’ve talked about it, they’ve tried to talk about it, I know that. That’s been something that’s been broached this offseason. So you know, (that) could be something that gets done before Week 1 and is addressed by the team.

The question for the Seahawks is, should they give Smith a better contract than his current one?

Smith Has Revitalized His Career Since Joining The Seahawks

Smith won Seattle's starting job in 2022 and hasn't looked back.

It wasn't long ago that Geno Smith was an afterthought, having seen his career flounder with the New York Jets , after being picked in the second round of the 2013 draft.

From there, Smith had short stints with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers , seeing limited action with both teams.

After going unsigned in 2019, Smith landed a one-year deal with the Seahawks prior to the 2020 season, primarily to be Russell Wilson 's backup.

After Wilson was traded to Denver following the 2021 season, Smith was given a chance to earn the Seahawks' starting job, needing to beat out Drew Lock for the QB1 spot.

Smith beat Lock out of training camp and has since been Seattle's starter. He enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022 and followed that up with a respectable 2023 campaign.

Geno Smith's Stats as Seattle's Starting Quarterback Year Record Completion % Passing Yards TD-INT Passer Rating 2022 9-8 69.8 4,282 30-11 100.9 2023 8-7 64.7 3,624 20-9 92.1

While Smith's numbers did dip a little in 2023, he's expected to bounce back somewhat in 2024, as new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb implements a scheme more suited to Smith's strengths.

The Seahawks don't have a succession plan in place after Smith, who turns 34 in October. So if Smith is locked in as Seattle's starter for the next couple of seasons, how should his contract look?

Seattle is Already Tight on Cap Space

Smith's current deal carries a cap hit of $26.4 million this season.

The main obstacle for Seattle negotiating a new deal for Smith would be their cap space, or lack thereof.

With Smith under contract through the 2025 season, Seattle is already projected to be $6 million over the cap in 2025, and that's not factoring in other new deals they'll need to strike.

Smith is projected to have a cap hit of $38.5 million next year, though Seattle could save $25 million in cap space if they chose to release him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: At $26.4 million, Smith's 2024 cap hit ranks him 11th among NFL QBs this season.

Smith is not necessarily looking for an extension, as he could very well just be after more guaranteed money entering the 2025 season.

Sam Howell is the QB in waiting for now with the Seahawks, but it's far from a certainty that he'll be able to win the starting job from Smith, either at some point this season or next.

The Seahawks could theoretically choose to turn to Howell next season, as he would still be on his rookie deal, allowing Seattle some flexibility to add more free agents.

It's unlikely that the Seahawks will see any sense of urgency to pay Smith any more in guarantees, as they have plenty of leverage.

If the team were to release Smith after this season, he'll have a limited market, unless he has a career year in 2024.

It will be interesting to see whether Smith can regain his 2022 form, or perhaps even hit another level this season.

