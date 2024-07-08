Highlights Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has been bashed for choosing Dareke Young over Bo Melton for the 53-man roster in 2022.

Young's special teams ability is what earned him the roster spot, relegating Melton to the practice squad.

The opportunity Melton received in Green Bay likely wouldn't have come in Seattle because of their scheme and veteran receiving corps.

The unique nature of the Green Bay Packers wide receiver room has been frequently discussed this offseason. The corps consists of no bonafide No. 1 wideout, but a number of quality options who could emerge as one in Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. Another possibility among the lesser-known players in the room of unheralded talents is Bo Melton.

A former seventh-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, Melton was plucked off Seattle's practice squad by the Packers in late December 2022. After bouncing back and forth from Green Bay's practice squad and active roster last season, he caught 15 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown in the final three weeks of the regular season to aid the Packers' playoff push. His success, in the eyes of one Seahawks insider, should have come in the Pacific Northwest.

According to Lee Vowell of 12th Man Rising, former head coach Pete Carroll -- who reportedly controlled roster decisions during his 14-year tenure -- made the wrong decision when electing to keep seventh-round pick Dareke Young on the active roster over Melton, selected four spots ahead of Young, in 2022.

Melton is almost a certain lock to make the Packers roster in 2024. Green Bay is an ascending team and apparently knows best how to use Melton. Pete Carroll and the Seahawks did not. Now, Dareke Young might not make Seattle's 2024 roster while Melton is on a team likely bound to make the postseason.

Young has hardly played in the league, appearing in a special teams capacity more often than not over his 19 career appearances. He has two career receptions totaling 24 yards.

Melton's Success Elsewhere Is Part Of The Game

Seattle has a solid, established receiving corps

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Hindsight is 20/20, but we're not sure Carroll made the wrong decision between Young and Melton at the time. When deciding between seventh-round picks to fill out a roster, special teams ability is a massive part of the equation. Young played nearly 46% of Seattle's special teams snaps as a rookie, while Melton saw just 12 special teams snaps in his five games with Green Bay last year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bo Melton received an overall grade of 83.4 from Pro Football Focus in his limited 2023 playing time. Had he qualified for their leaderboard, he would have tied Tank Dell for the 15th-best grade of any wide receiver.

D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the postseason-bound 2022 Seahawks, while Marquise Goodwin held the slot role. Seattle was also a frequent user of multiple tight ends under Carroll, employing 12 personnel (1 running back, 2 tight ends) on 29% of snaps in 2022. That was the fourth-highest rate in the league, per SumerSports.

No matter what Melton did as a rookie, he wasn't going to beat out Metcalf, Lockett or Goodwin for snaps. Seattle's scheme also didn't necessitate an insanely deep receiving corps because they utilized multiple tight ends so often. As a result, the Seahawks stashed him on their practice squad. Green Bay just happened to see his potential as well, and scooped him up for themselves. Their youth-laden group gave Melton a chance Carroll's veteran corps never would have provided.

It sucks anytime a player your team had on their roster goes on to boom for another organization. But Carroll made the sound roster decision between a pair of seventh-round rookie receivers, and the Seahawks still have Metcalf, Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo on their depth chart. Had Melton been chosen over Young back then, this conversation could be the exact same with their names swapping spots. Sometimes, that's how it goes.

Source: Lee Vowell

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.