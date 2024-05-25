Highlights Smith-Njigba had a disappointing rookie year due to misutilization, finishing as the WR48 in half-PPR fantasy leagues.

With a new head coach and offensive coordinator in Seattle, optimism surrounds Smith-Njigba's potential for fantasy success.

The 2024 season shows promise with a new scheme focused on downfield passing, the key for Smith-Njigba's breakout.

After dominating at Ohio State, Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the NFL with high expectations when the Seattle Seahawks drafted him 20th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite being a popular mid-round pick in fantasy drafts last season, Smith-Njigba found himself constrained to a limited role, leading to a disappointing WR48 finish (half-PPR) and frustration for fantasy football managers.

Under the helm of new leadership, with Mike Macdonald stepping into the role of head coach and former University of Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb joining as offensive coordinator, the Seahawks' coaching landscape has undergone a significant transformation. This change brings renewed optimism for Smith-Njigba's fantasy prospects.

Possessing elite traits already, Smith-Njigba's potential has been tantalizingly evident. After a year of acclimatizing to the NFL, he now stands on the cusp of a breakout season. With a revamped coaching staff in place, there's anticipation that they will tap into his full potential, elevating him to fantasy football success.

JSN Was Elite As a Buckeye

Smith-Njigba was more efficient than Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave at Ohio State

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's no secret that Jaxon Smith-Njigba possesses immense talent, a fact that was vividly showcased during the 2022 Rose Bowl where he shattered records, amassing an astounding 347 receiving yards in a single game. His prowess was further underscored by his efficiency, making him one of the most potent wide receivers to emerge from college in recent years.

According to PFF, Smith-Njigba's 3.32 yards per route run ranks him among the top Power Five receivers since 2018, rubbing shoulders with elite fantasy football assets like CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, and Marquise Brown.

Most Yards/Route Run: Power Five WRs since 2018 (PFF) Player College Yards/Route Run Jaylen Waddle 3.57 Marquise Brown 3.56 Tyler Johnson 3.50 DeVonta Smith 3.47 Puka Nacua 3.45 CeeDee Lamb 3.42 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 3.32

Interestingly, Smith-Njigba outperformed his Ohio State teammates Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson in terms of efficiency during their time together. He averaged nearly half a yard more per route than Wilson and just over 0.4 yards per route more than Olave.

Smith-Njigba, Olave, and Wilson Comparison Player NFL FPPG College Career YPRR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 8.8 3.32 Chris Olave 13.9 2.80 Garrett Wilson 12.6 2.73

While this comparison doesn't necessarily imply superiority over his former Buckeye comrades, it certainly highlights Smith-Njigba's abilities and potential. Despite the differences in college performance, Olave and Wilson have both dwarfed Smith-Njigba's fantasy points per game production in the big league.

Misutilization in His Rookie Year

Smith-Njigba's average route depth ranked near the bottom of the NFL in 2023

© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

With Pete Carroll now an advisor for the Seahawks and former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron off to Chicago, the usage of Smith-Njigba in his rookie season will remain a mystery and a head scratcher.

However, optimism abounds with the appointment of Macdonald from Baltimore and Grubb from the University of Washington, signaling a potential shift towards a scheme better suited to Smith-Njigba's skill set.

According to PFF, Smith-Njigba's average depth of target (ADOT) last season was a paltry 6.4 yards, ranking second-to-last among 27 rookie wide receivers who ran at least 100 routes, with only the Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice recording a lower ADOT.

This low ADOT can be attributed to Smith-Njigba primarily running shallow routes, as evidenced by his average route depth of just 9.8 yards, which ranked 89th out of 99 receivers, according to Next Gen Stats (minimum 250 routes).

Lowest Average Depth of Target Among Rookie WRs in 2023 (PFF) Player ADOT Rashee Rice 5.2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 6.4 Jake Bobo 7.3 Josh Downs 7.4 Parker Washington 8.0

Such usage is a mistake for a player like Smith-Njigba, who excels at operating downfield. During his breakout sophomore season at Ohio State in 2022, Smith-Njigba showcased his prowess by racking up impressive statistics on passes of 10+ air yards, with 36 receptions (fifth in FBS), 864 yards (fifth in FBS), and seven touchdowns (T-17th in FBS).

Smith-Njigba Downfield Comparison (PFF) Season Targets Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2021 (Ohio State) 45 36 864 7 2023 (Seattle) 24 14 298 3

However, in his first season with the Seahawks, Smith-Njigba's downfield opportunities were limited, despite maintaining efficiency on such targets. He was targeted just 24 times downfield, hauling in 14 receptions for 298 yards and three touchdowns. These numbers pale in comparison to his teammates D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, with Smith-Njigba receiving 38 fewer downfield targets than Metcalf and 27 fewer than Lockett.

Scheme Shift: Downfield Passing

New offensive coordinator Ryan Grub's passing scheme is big on the deep ball

© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Under the helm of new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, there's promising news for Smith-Njigba's prospects. Grubb's scheme at Washington showcased a downfield passing attack tailored to highlight playmakers operating deep.

According to PFF, both Washington receivers, Rome Odunze (third) and Ja'Lynn Polk (eighth), ranked among the top ten in ADOT among Pac-12 wide receivers last season, indicating a penchant for vertical passing.

Moreover, QB Michael Penix Jr.'s ADOT ranked second-highest in the PAC-12 and 13th-highest among FBS quarterbacks in 2023, suggesting a preference for attacking downfield. Whether it was Penix's propensity for attacking downfield or Grub's scheme, the new system in Seattle should better feature pass-catchers operating deeper.

For Jaxon Smith-Njigba to ascend to fantasy football relevance, a notable uptick in his average depth of target is imperative.

In 2023, Smith-Njigba's ADOT stood at a modest 6.4 yards. Comparatively, the top 20 wide receivers in fantasy points per game boasted an average ADOT of 11.4 yards, with 14 of them surpassing the 10.0-yard mark.

With his undeniable talent and the promising changes in Seattle's offensive system under new leadership, Smith-Njigba is poised for success. If he can capitalize on these opportunities, he stands to emerge as one of the best value or sleeper picks for fantasy football enthusiasts this offseason.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.