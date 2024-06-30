Highlights Seattle's decision to hire Mike Macdonald as head coach has placed high expectations on the defense.

Young players like Byron Murphy II and Boye Mafe could be huge beneficiaries of the hire.

With a stronger defense and new offensive coordinator, the Seahawks could be dangerous this season.

The Seattle Seahawks defensive outlook took a major bump when the team hired former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as head coach.

Now, working with a plethora of versatile and exciting defensive pieces, the hype is starting to build up inside and outside the locker room. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams spoke about his excitement for the front seven as they head into the year:

We have a lot of guys up front, which I really love. We have a lot of dogs up front on the D-line, outside linebacker... So that's even harder in a way because we're all being able to play multiple positions. At the same time of learning the defense, we're not just learning one position, we have to learn multiple positions at the same time. It's kind of a lot of a load on us right now, but I think it'll pay off in the long run.

With the Ravens, Macdonald helped coach the unit to a league-leading 60 sacks and 16.5 points allowed per game. While Seattle gave up the eighth-most (23.6) last season, there is plenty of talent to make a quick turnaround in 2024.

How Good Can This Seahawks Defense Be?

Macdonald and the current personnel make for an exciting unit

With the selection of Byron Murphy II in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the team added another layer of talent to an already impressive group of interior defensive linemen. Macdonald spoke about his excitement for the versatility and depth up front and how it will benefit the ball club:

When you have guys who can do multiple things, play different gaps in the run game, rush at different levels in the pass game, it opens up more personnel groups, more looks you can generate. Overall, it's good for us.

On top of the interior defenders, the Seahawks possess an exciting batch of edge rushers headlined by Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu. Mafe is fresh off of a nine-sack second-year campaign where he established himself as an exciting pass rusher. Operating in a defensive scheme that is excellent at generating pressure, he could be bound to take another large leap in Year 3.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2023 Ravens front seven had seven defenders record or tie career-highs in sack totals. A promising sign for what's ahead in Seattle.

Hopes are high in Seattle, as Macdonald is expected to revamp this defense, and Ryan Grubb should help rejuvenate the offense. If both accomplish their duties, then the Seahawks will be one of the more exciting teams of 2024.

