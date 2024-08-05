Highlights Mike Macdonald is entering his first season as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

Macdonald will be up against some impressive coaches in his division, including Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan.

As a former defensive coordinator, can Macdonald keep those offenses contained in 2024?

Mike Macdonald is entering his first season as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. He's taking on a team that's undergoing some change this offseason, as Pete Carroll, Seattle's former head coach, is moving to an advisor role. As a result, Macdonald represents the first head coaching change the Seahawks have undergone in nearly a decade and a half.

His job won't be easy in his first year, to say the least. Macdonald is a bit of a defensive mastermind, and was most recently the defensive coordinator of an impressive Baltimore Ravens unit over the past two seasons. However, his new division will feature some tough opponents, and he'll be facing similar 'masterminds' on the offensive side of the ball, in Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan, twice a year.

Speaking of McVay, he recently gave some credit to the Seahawks' new head coach during an appearance on The Athletic Football Show:

I thought they did a great job of playing coverages where you're like, 'I don't know what the (heck) I'm going against,' because of the way they're teaching guys... They teach an understanding of how route concepts distribute and how you don't have to work as hard throughout the course of the down to allow things to be able to progress.

As a defensive-minded coach, Macdonald puts the Seahawks in a decent position to try and contain these high-powered offenses in 2024. If Seattle hopes to get back to the postseason, achieving that goal might be necessary.

Offenses Macdonald Will Face in 2024

Let's take a look at how the Seahawks' match-up with the rest of their division

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past couple of seasons, the NFC West has been one of the better divisions in the sport as a whole, producing three of the last five NFC Super Bowl participants.

This division has been impressive, and it's been arguably the best in the entire NFC. Over the past half-decade, each of the four teams has been competitive at one point or another.

The San Francisco 49ers were crowned conference champions in 2023, and they nearly won the Super Bowl on top of that. San Francisco has competed for the playoffs year-in and year-out recently, and have truly become the class of the NFC.

Although the Los Angeles Rams struggled in 2022, that season was sandwiched between two successful ones. Los Angeles won the Super Bowl during the 2021 season, and they remain the only NFC West team to accomplish that feat since the Seahawks themselves did in 2014. The Rams were able to make it back to the playoffs in 2023, and look primed for a return again this season.

2023 NFC West Standings Team Record Playoffs? Season Ending San Francisco 49ers 12-5 Yes Loss in Super Bowl Los Angeles Rams 10-7 Yes Loss in Wild Card Round Seattle Seahawks 9-8 No Regular Season Arizona Cardinals 4-13 No Regular Season

While the Arizona Cardinals have struggled the last few seasons, they've still made the playoffs recently as well, with their last appearance coming in the 2021 season. If they can get a full year of health from Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr., who knows what could happen in 2023?

Finally, we have the Seahawks. They've been extremely average over the past two years, finishing 9-8 in 2022 and 2023. They stand a chance to make a playoff push in 2024, but the Rams and 49ers both stand in their way in the division.

The Offenses Seattle Will Have to Contain

Michael Owens/Getty Images

While Macdonald knows more than a thing or two about coaching a defense, he'll have his work cut out for him in 2024.

The 49ers currently possess one of the strongest offenses in the league, and the Seahawks have not been able to contain them at all in recent years. San Francisco was kicking in all gears in 2023, finishing second in the NFL in total yards per game, with 398.4, second to only the Miami Dolphins.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 49ers had one of the best offenses in the league in multiple facets in 2023. They finished fourth in the NFL in total passing yards with 4,397, and were third in the league in total rushing yards with 2,389.

In terms of the division, the 49ers were far and away the most talented offense. Los Angeles was impressive too, though, with 4,063 total yards of offense, good enough for the 10th-most in the league. Since Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan arrived in L.A. and San Francisco, respectively, in 2017, they have been two of the toughest offensive units to stop.

49ers & Rams Offensive Since 2017 (NFL Ranks) Category 49ers Rams Points/Game 25.2 (7th) 25.6 (5th) Yards/Game 371.7 (4th) 363.1 (6th) Yards/Play 5.91 (2nd) 5.68 (4th) Pass Yards/Game 244.2 (7th) 249.3 (4th) Rush Yards/Game 127.6 (5th) 113.8 (17th) Wins 64 (13th) 70 (5th)

Although the Cardinals were missing their franchise quarterback for a good portion of the season, they managed to put together some solid offensive performances. They finished 26th in the league with 3,144 yards through the air. Still, with a full year of Murray, and a new star rookie receiver on the offense, they could be a formidable unit this year as well.

To put it bluntly, Macdonald will have his work cut out for him in 2024. There's a decent chance that all three of the Seahawks' divisional opponents could be elite on the offensive side of the ball in 2024, and the Seahawks will need to be able to shut them down to truly contend this season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.