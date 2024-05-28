Highlights Mike Macdonald's enthusiasm for the Seahawks is unmatched, dreaming about the team and fully focused on his new role.

Macdonald's successful coaching career in Baltimore sets a strong foundation for his leadership in Seattle.

Transitioning from a competitive AFC North, Macdonald faces a challenge in leading the talented Seahawks in the competitive NFC West.

After the surprise firing of Pete Carroll, the Seattle Seahawks are venturing into a new era for the franchise. For the time being, it’ll be spearheaded by new head coach, Mike Macdonald. It’s the biggest test of his career thus far, but if enthusiasm correlates with winning, he’ll be just fine.

He’s only been with the team for a few months, but it looks as if his excitement knows no bounds. So much so that Macdonald admitted to Adam Schefter that he dreams about the team.

I dream about the team. I'll have conversations with guys and I'm like wait a minute, is this the dream that I had or an actual conversation I had?

Assuming no big notes get lost in the confusion, it’s an obvious positive that Macdonald is so focused on his new team. The Seahawks signed Macdonald to a six-year contract at the end of January, making him the youngest head coach in the league, at 36.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: If he finds success quickly in Seattle, Macdonald could join a short list of head coaches to win a Super Bowl before age 40. The list currently consists of Sean McVay (36), Mike Tomlin (36), and Jon Gruden (39).

Related Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL Draft: Best Pick, Worst Pick, and Biggest Steal The Seahawks had an interesting 2024 draft. Here is their best pick, their worst pick, and their biggest steal.

Macdonald’s Experience

Despite his youth, there’s reason to be confident in his coaching

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After some time as an assistant at his alma mater, the University of Georgia, Macdonald joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 as a coaching intern. He remained with them for seven years, working his way up to a position as the linebackers coach.

In 2021, he stepped back down to the college level, taking a job as the defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan. He led a stout defense there, good enough to help clinch the second seed in the College Football Playoffs.

Once there, they fell to Georgia in the Orange Bowl by a score of 34-11. Macdonald had clearly turned heads though, especially in his old organization. The Ravens scooped him back up in 2022, making him the team’s defensive coordinator.

He thrived during his two years in this role, helping turn the Ravens defense into one of the league’s best. The team made the playoffs in both seasons, even appearing in the AFC Championship last season as the No. 1 seed.

Mike Macdonald-led Defenses in Baltimore Year Points Allowed Yards Allowed Yards per Play Allowed Takeaways 2022 315 (3rd) 5,513 (T-10th) 5.3 (T-13th) 25 (T-8th) 2023 280 (1st) 5,123 (6th) 4.6 (T-1st) 31 (T-1st)

It seemed like just a matter of time before Macdonald was offered a promotion somewhere, considering the combination of youth and success. The Seahawks seemingly jumped at the idea, quickly locking down their replacement for Carroll.

From One Tough Division to Another

Macdonald moves from the AFC North to NFC West

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Macdonald is no stranger to coaching in a competitive division. In 2023, three of the four teams in the AFC North made the playoffs, with the Cincinnati Bengals just narrowly missing out.

Now relocated to the other side of the league, Macdonald faces a similar trial. The NFC West is loaded with quality teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, off the back of a Super Bowl loss. As for the other teams, the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals are both poised to improve this season.

The Seahawks have plenty of talent of their own though, having gone 9-8 the past two seasons. With a long list of young stars, Macdonald has everything he needs to find success once again.

The cornerback duo of Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen likely played a major role in the defensive-minded coach’s decision to come to Seattle. These two are supplemented by first-round selection Byron Murphy II. The defense also includes names like Leonard Williams, Julian Love, and Boye Mafe.

The offense is also brimming with talent, led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith. He’ll share the backfield with the running back duo of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. At receiver, Seattle features the three-headed monster of D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

A lot of what Macdonald needs to succeed pre-exists in Seattle. Now what’s left is to form connections, and put his own twist on their brand of football.

As suggested in the interview with Schefter, he doesn’t want to be a cookie-cutter coach. He develops his message and game plan based on the team, even back to his first meeting with them.

I don't know the team yet, so I don't know what to tell them.

By now, he likely knows the team through and through. If they take well to whatever he designs, dreams could soon become reality for the first-year head coach.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Sports Reference CFB unless stated otherwise.