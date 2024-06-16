Highlights New Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald aims to make DK Metcalf unpredictable for defenses, moving him around the formation.

Metcalf struggles with YAC and diverse routes, unlike Tyler Lockett who runs every route in the tree.

New offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb may unlock Metcalf, who needs to showcase more than just straight-line speed.

New Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald hopes to bring out a new side of DK MetCalf: unpredictability (via CBS Sports).

How we can move guys around and make DK a moving target for defenses, where they have to account for him at all times, but it's gonna be hard to find him.

Through five seasons, that’s the one thing that hasn’t been hard for defenses in relation to Seattle’s Adonis WR. Metcalf has posted up outside against the left sideline roughly 60% of the time while only making his way inside about 15%.

New coaches often arrive with exciting ideas only to find their predecessors did it a certain way for a reason. Here’s how moving around their juggernaut could work.

Metcalf Capable of Playing to His Size?

New offense provides opportunities for Seahawks’ talented weapons to prove themselves

At nearly 6'4" and 240 pounds, Metcalf profiles as a YAC monster, but that’s never really come to fruition. Last season, he ranked 41st in yards after the catch (367) and 47th in YAC per reception (5.6).

It takes more than just size to work in the slot; you need quick feet and elusiveness to function as a versatile weapon capable of moving around the formation. Not everyone can be Deebo Samuel. That’s what makes him unique.

For Metcalf’s great attributes, versatility doesn’t really count among them so far. He’s never run a diverse route tree, clinging to vertical routes and short comebacks that play off that fear of his speed.

In contrast, Seattle’s diminutive 5’10”, 180-pound counterpart, Tyler Lockett, runs just about every route in the tree while also lining up at either slot for a combined 46%.

Obviously, he’s not a big YAC guy purely out of self-preservation, but that points to why Macdonald needs Metcalf to bring juice in that regard. In the big man’s defense, the Seahawks have leaned into their running game and play action more than a pass-heavy offense.

Their new offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, let it fly last season at Washington and will bring an influx of creative ideas. It will be incumbent upon Metcalf to prove he’s capable of more than straight-line speed with NBA-level bounce.

Last season, the offensive line, particularly in the interior, got worked, forcing Geno Smith to be perfect. If Grubb can introduce some layups to complement their undeniable array of talent, the Seahawks will be cooking with gas on offense.

