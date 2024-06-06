Highlights OC Ryan Grubb hints at expanding the running game for the Seahawks.

An offensive coordinator who made his name in the passing game is hinting that his new team's running game will be expanded.

New Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb spent the past two seasons at the nearby University of Washington, helping build the Huskies' passing attack.

Now he's talking about how the running game could be a bigger part of the Seahawks' attack.

It sounds like he can make use of Seahawks' ball carriers Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet to help make the Seahawks a more balanced offense. Balanced in terms of attacking options, not necessarily in terms of a 50/50 split of run and pass. As Grubb told Sports Illustrated:

"I think for us, we're trying to melt some things together with some of the things we've done in the past, whether it's a long time ago or even just the last few years and get the guys to understand that we want to be a physical dominant team at the same time have that same explosive, confusing element that people are used to,"

Expanded Role for Seahawks Running Backs

Despite passing background, Grubb wants to commit to running game.

Grubb has a background as an offensive line coach -- he held that position at Eastern Michigan and Fresno State -- so it might not be so surprising that he'll be focusing on the run after two years orchestrating an explosive passing attack as the OC at Washington.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Ryan Grubb's Washington Huskies offense was ranked first in the nation in passing yards last season (5,155) and second in passing yards per game (343.7) .

Then again, while Washington had players like QB Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze, the Huskies could also move the ball on the ground. Wayne Taulapapa and Cameron Davis combined for over 1,400 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns in 2022. Then, in 2023, Dillon Johnson transferred from Mississippi State and put up 1,100 rushing touchdowns and 16 rushing touchdowns.

Grubb seems quite willing to adjust his strategy and philosophy based on who's on the roster.

"Well, I think that that grows and evolves every year, right? And you base some of that on the talent that you have and the guys that you have here... And so for us, we're trying to make sure that we find every way to utilize those things. When you talk about some of the run/pass balance, you have backs like nine [Ken Walker III] and Zach [Charbonnet], you're pretty excited about your ability to run the ball."

That talent includes a receiving corps of D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba. So with two solid running backs, three top-tier running backs, and revitalized veteran quarterback Geno Smith running the show, an OC who knows how to balance his options could orchestrate an offense that's very difficult to stop.

Seattle Seahawks Leading Rushers (2023) Player Games Attempts Yards Touchdowns Fumbles Kenneth Walker III 15 219 905 8 1 Zach Charbonnet 16 108 462 1 0

The key might be the offensive line -- injuries to that unit limited the running game in 2023. Charbonnet was also a rookie.

Grubb hasn't forgotten the passing game, however. Even if the Seahawks do run the ball a lot and run it well, they'll still move it through the air, as well.

He might even use his running backs as part of that aerial attack -- and not just as blockers protecting Smith from the pass rush.

"Oh, I love doing that. I love doing that... Yeah, we want to make every guy on the field, all five of them as dangerous as possible from any position on the field."

Source: Sports Illustrated

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.