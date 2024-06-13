Highlights P.J. Walker is Seattle's newest QB after stints in Carolina and Cleveland.

He has signed a one-year deal worth $1.125 million.

Improving the depth behind Geno Smith shows investments for the future.

The Seattle Seahawks have a new quarterback on their roster.

P.J. Walker is coming to town after stints with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, and in the XFL, where he played for the Houston Roughnecks.

The Temple product started his career as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts, but he never stuck on the roster. He took a detour to the XFL before playing with the Panthers for three seasons and the Browns for the 2023 season.

Walker had an excellent, albeit brief, run in the XFL, as he was the league's leading passer through five games in 2020, before the pandemic cut the season short and he returned to the NFL.

Joining Seattle's roster in a QB room with Geno Smith and Sam Howell, Walker's realistic goal would be to beat out Howell for the backup role behind Smith.

Walker Was 5-0 and Leading The XFL in Passing Yards in 2020

Walker has since had brief stints with the Panthers and Browns in backup roles

Walker has now settled in Seattle, where he will sit behind starter Geno Smith along with Sam Howell. The Seahawks cut Chevan Cordeiro earlier this year.

Walker will have a $1.125 million base salary for 2024, but he's also a vested veteran. Since he's a vested veteran with four or more accrued seasons, and he has signed a contract that gives him the veteran minimum base salary and less than $167,500 in bonuses and incentives, he qualifies for the veteran salary benefit. So, only $985K will count against the Seahawks' salary cap.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The cap hit for P.J. Walker is only $985,000.

He does have a $20,000 roster bonus, but that won't count against the cap unless he earns it -- and the Seahawks have set it up in such a way that he's unlikely to do so.

Walker may be a backup, but he's started at least one game in each of the last four seasons and has played in 21 games overall.

Signing Walker gives the Seahawks another veteran in the quarterback room to join Smith. Sam Howell has played in 18 games, all with the Washington Commanders -- he started one game in 2022 and all 17 in 2023. But he's still fairly young with just two seasons under his belt.

Walker, by contrast, has played in twice as many NFL seasons, and he had his five-game stint in the XFL. Even though he's only played in three more games than Howell, he's had two extra seasons of NFL practices and coaching under his belt.

How does this affect Seattle's new offense?

The Seahawks are retooling on offense. Quarterback Drew Lock has gone to the New York Giants. Shane Waldron, last season's offensive coordinator, took the same job with the Chicago Bears. Former head coach Pete Carroll moved himself upstairs into an executive role.

So, with Walker and Howell backing up Smith, the Seahawks have two younger quarterbacks who both have starting experience -- and one has now reached veteran status. They have a young head coach in Mike McDonald, and new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who came over from the nearby University of Washington, and seems excited about the offense's potential.

P.J. Walker's Stats (2020-2023) Games 21 Attempts 339 Completions 185 Touchdowns 6 Interceptions 16 Times Sacked 29 Quarterback Rating 60.0

It certainly doesn't hurt to have receivers like D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Now the Seahawks have two reliable arms they can call upon should Smith get hurt or play poorly. The backup quarterback can be almost as important as the starter, so Seattle has a nice insurance policy in hand.

Not only that, but the salary cap hit is reasonable.

It's not clear if the Seahawks can improve on 2023's 9-8 record, but the team appears to be working to shore up the roster wherever it can. That's a good idea in any season, but especially when installing a new offense under the watch of a new head coach and new offensive coordinator.

