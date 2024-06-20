Highlights Ricky Person, a UFL standout, joined the Seahawks after leading the UFL in rushing touchdowns.

Person faces tough competition in the Seahawks' deep RB depth chart filled with talent.

Person chose the Seahawks over multiple NFL offers, per Aaron Wilson.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC, the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with former UFL running back Ricky Person [h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk].

Person, 24, recently played football in the UFL, an alternative professional league played during the spring, with the Birmingham Stallions, who won the league's inaugural championship earlier this month.

The UFL played its first season after the merger between the former XFL and USFL was finalized in the fall of 2023.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the Seattle Seahawks Jerry Rice with the Seattle Seahawks? It happened, and there are other Hall of Famers you may have forgotten who played in Seattle.

What Can Ricky Person Bring to Seattle?

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, Person most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL. The UFL Championship occurred on June 16, and the Stallions emerged victorious over the San Antonio Brahmas by a score of 25-0. Person had 13 carries for 102 yards in that game and caught a pass for four more.

Before landing in the UFL, Person played college football for the NC State Wolfpack from 2018 to 2021 and caught on with the Baltimore Ravens briefly after that as an undrafted free agent, but never saw any NFL snaps. He was released two months after getting signed.

Ricky Person Jr. College Stats Year Team Rushing Yards Rushing TDs 2018 NC St. 471 2 2019 NC St. 229 3 2020 NC St. 643 4 2021 NC St. 636 5

While Person was never a huge college star, clearly the Seahawks see some potential in him, based on what he did in the UFL this spring.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Person led the UFL in rushing touchdowns with six scores in nine games.

Person played nine games this past spring while playing with the Stallions. He had 93 carries for 297 yards and six touchdowns. His six touchdowns led the UFL in rushing touchdowns.

Person joins a Seahawks running back depth chart that's already filled with a plethora of talent headed up by Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

However, there are other players there, too, including:

Kenny McIntosh

George Holani

TaMerik Williams

Kobe Lewis

It's safe to say that Person has an uphill battle to climb to make the roster, but he was successful in the UFL, so it'll be intriguing to see if his skillset from playing in the spring professional league will translate to getting on an NFL roster.

What's intriguing, though, is that, according to Wilson's report, Person had "multiple NFL offers."

Do you think Person will be able to make the team with such a loaded backfield?

It sounds like, if he doesn't, there are other potential destinations should a running back injury occur, and they need someone like Person to step in.

Source: Aaron Wilson, Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

All statistics courtesy of College Football Reference.