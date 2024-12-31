Everton may allow summer signing Jake O'Brien to leave the club in January just months after his arrival from Lyon, according to The Telegraph.

The Toffees splashed in excess of £16m to bring the Republic of Ireland international to Goodison Park during the summer as Sean Dyche looked to bolster his defensive options, but so far he has been limited to just two substitute appearances in the Premier League and two starts in the Carabao Cup.

The lack of game time has left the 23-year-old frustrated after being a regular in Ligue 1 with Lyon last season, and his situation has seen him attract interest from the clubs in the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A.

O'Brien Could Leave Everton

Final decision will rest with Dyche

James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite have established themselves as the first-choice central defensive pairing under the manager, while the experienced Michael Keane has started regularly too and taken the mantle as next in line for the position.

O'Brien, who has been described as "exceptional", was also signed as he is capable of playing as a right-back, but he is way down the pecking order in that role too with Ashley Young, Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson playing more regularly despite injury problems and their age.

Everton would be open to allowing O'Brien to move on in January, less than six months after his return to the top-flight, but will leave the final decision up to manager Dyche. There is said to be interest in Branthwaite from Premier League rivals, while the club's financial situation is far from good which could see them forced into making decisions on players during the upcoming window.

Jake O'Brien Statistics 2024/25 (all comps) Games 2(2) Minutes 245 Goals 0 Assists 1

Should the former Burnley and Watford boss make the decision that he feels he has enough cover without O'Brien being in the squad then the club will listen to offers, with the expectation being that clubs on the continent will look to make offers to take him on loan for the rest of the season.

The Friedkin Group recently completed a majority takeover of the club, purchasing Farhad Moshiri's stake, and have made it clear that funds will be available in the January window to strengthen the squad if necessary, with the short-term aim being to avoid relegation and move into their new stadium next season as a Premier League side.

There has been speculation over the future of Dyche beyond this season, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign. But while he is in charge it seems as though he will be given full authority over his squad, and his decision will be final on the future of O'Brien.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 31/12/2024.