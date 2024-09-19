Sean Dyche has provided a big injury update on his Everton squad ahead of their huge Premier League clash with Leicester City this weekend.

The Toffees have lost every game they've played this season in the top flight and were eliminated from the EFL Cup on penalties in midweek, giving away leads in each of their last three games in the process.

But the midweek team was full of youngsters due to a sickness bug that has swept the squad, and Dyche has revealed that he expects some of those players to be able to return to the squad at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Everton star won't play vs Leicester

Ahead of the fixture Dyche has held his pre-match press conference and revealed that the squad will still be without star defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is recovering from surgery during the summer, but James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are all expected to be available after recovering from illness.

"Jarrad [Branthwaite] is making progress, hopefully he gets involved in the game this weekend, it's looking like he will do with the Under-21's. "James Tarkowski we're hopeful. He trained today so we'll see if there's no reaction. Nathan Patterson, same as Jarrad. Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks okay today. He was back on the grass so hopefully his illness is gone. "Jimmy Garner is still not in with illness. Idrissa has unfortunately had a family bereavement so he won't be here. Mykolenko was ill but he was in today so we're hopeful that is him done. "Seamus [Coleman] is still injured and unfortunately it's going to be longer than we hoped. It's not going to be a quick situation, we're not sure on the timescale yet. "Youssef Chermiti is making good progress but obviously a long-term injury. Armando [Broja] is making progress but obviously a longer term injury, and Keano is having a precautionary scan today to make sure he's okay."

Everton will be desperate to get some points on the board after more encouraging performances in recent weeks that still ended in defeat. The team somehow threw away a 2-0 lead over Bournemouth at home from the 86th minute to lose 3-2, before collapsing under pressure from Aston Villa after taking a surprise 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 once again.

Leicester haven't had the best of starts to the season either but have managed a draw against Tottenham and Crystal Palace so far to keep them out of the relegation zone coming into this fixture.

Sean Dyche's Premier League statistics - Everton record by season Season Games Played Points 2022/23 18 21 2023/24 38 40* - (with 10pt deduction) 2024/25 4 0

Everton Backing Sean Dyche

No plans to sack him despite poor start to season

Despite the shocking start to the season for the Toffees, Sean Dyche is still considered to be safe in his job as manager according to various reports.

The former Burnley man is in the final year of his contract and there has been talk that the board are big fans of ex-manager David Moyes, who is now a free agent after leaving West Ham United in the summer after a successful spell in east London.

However, despite all the noise Goodison Park chiefs are backing Dyche right now and there is no pressure on him to win the upcoming games to keep his job. Chris Sutton believes that fans have begun to turn on the experienced boss, and a win over Leicester would certainly help him to get some back on side.

With Moyes lurking in the background, the quicker he can get a win the better, and the clash with Leicester represents the perfect opportunity to get him that victory.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 19/9/2024.