Everton appointing Sean Dyche in January was a 'very sensible' decision from the club, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Everton are showing signs of improvement under Dyche and it's one decision the board have made that deserves credit.

Everton news - Sean Dyche

Everton appointed former Burnley boss Dyche as manager towards the end of January after Frank Lampard was relieved of his duties.

Lampard only managed three Premier League wins this season before being removed from his position at Goodison Park.

Dyche, on the other hand, has already hit three wins as Everton manager in just seven games - a significant improvement which gives Evertonians a glimmer of hope.

After their recent victory over high-flying Brentford, Everton climbed to 15th place in the Premier League table.

It's certainly not been perfect under Dyche, but The Toffees have now won three of their last four home games, which could be key in the race for survival.

Everton were considering hiring former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa before appointing Dyche, but The Athletic revealed some interesting demands from the 67-year-old which could have sparked chaos at Goodison Park.

The report claims that Bielsa wanted to take charge of Everton's U21 side for the remainder of the season, with his chosen staff members controlling first-team operations.

It's not often Everton's decision-makers at the club deserve credit, but appointing Dyche over Bielsa has been labelled as a sensible decision by Sky Sports reporter Bridge.

What has Bridge said about Dyche?

Bridge has suggested that Everton made the right decision appointing Dyche, especially over Bielsa, who had 'risk written all over it'.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Dyche was a very sensible appointment. I know there was talk of Bielsa, but that for me had risk written all over it.

"Dyche isn't a risk, you know what you're getting."

What's next for Everton and Dyche?

Despite the major improvements at Goodison Park, Dyche now faces a tough spell which could make or break their season.

In Everton's next four games they face Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United, and Fulham - four sides in the top half of the Premier League table.

With Everton winning just once away from home in the league this season, the home games against Tottenham and Fulham could be vital in this difficult run.

However, with the likes of Chelsea and United facing distractions from other competitions, Dyche will be hoping to pull off some shock results away from home.