Michael Keane was given a surprising start against Arsenal for Everton on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old struggled for game time under Frank Lampard this season, but when his former manager Dyche was appointed, Keane must have been hoping for more regular minutes.

Everton latest news - Michael Keane

As Everton faced the tricky task of getting a result away to title-chasing Arsenal, Dyche opted to make a switch at the back, bringing in Keane. The former Burnley defender had only started one game all season before the Arsenal fixture, and was brought on as a substitute in one other game, as per Sofascore.

A few months into the season, Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT that there was a good chance Keane could leave in January after falling down the pecking order under Lampard. He said: "Yeah, I mean, they're definitely looking. They're open to Michael Keane leaving, from what I'm told."

Dyche worked with Keane during his time at Burnley, so when he was appointed as manager of Everton, there was always that feeling he could get given a second chance.

Dyche has been vocal about his admiration for Keane in the past. He said: "He's a great lad. I think a lot of him,” during his time at Burnley, as per Lancs Live.

Despite the obvious link between the two, it was still a surprise to see Keane chucked in at the deep end against the Premier League leaders.

What has Taylor said about Keane?

It was a bit of a 'strange' decision from Dyche to replace Conor Coady with Keane, suggests Taylor, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

He said: "I mean, it's a little bit of a strange call because Coady's the captain, he's a huge leader, and Keane isn't up to scratch really.

"So, that is quite surprising. But, sometimes you do need to mix it up in order to find something within the team to push on and give yourself a little bit of a fresh feeling."

Does Keane have a future at Everton?

Keane signed for Everton in a deal worth up to £30m almost six years ago, as per BBC.

If Everton want to make their money back on Keane, it isn't going to be easy, with the defender now 30-years-old and struggling for minutes in an Everton shirt.

However, before the game against Nottingham Forest, Keane had more minutes under Dyche this season than Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, and Ben Godfrey put together, as per Transfermarkt.