Sean Dyche has been advised to loosen his tactical setup at Everton to benefit summer signing Iliman Ndiaye more, following his promising start to the season at Goodison Park.

The Athletic journalist Jordan Campbell has suggested that if the Toffees' manager can improve the supply to the in-form attacker, he could ‘start to motor’ in the Premier League after showing glimpses of quality in his first games as an Everton player.

Ndiaye has been a brilliant addition to Everton’s frontline, adding a new dynamic to Dyche’s attack with his directness and attacking flair.

However, the Senegalese forward has scored just once in his first six Premier League appearances, netting in the 1-1 draw with Leicester City last month. His goal earned the Toffees their first point of the season at the King Power Stadium and started a three-game unbeaten run in the top flight.

Dyche’s men went into the October international break sitting 16th in the Premier League, having collected five points from their last three games. Now, Dyche has been urged to make changes to his tactical approach to try and unleash Ndiaye’s full potential.

Ndiaye Praised After Season Start

‘He can change an entire mood’

Campbell, writing for The Athletic, named Ndiaye as the summer signing who has impressed him the most in the Premier League so far:

“Everton have been a vacuum of hope the past few years, downtrodden and too often lacking any sort of X factor to get Goodison Park rocking. “One player can sometimes change an entire mood and the Senegalese winger is starting to do that. “His only thought is to be direct and dribble at the opposition full-back, as shown by his 10 dribbles against Newcastle United. “If Sean Dyche can find a way to loosen his system and improve the supply to him, he could start to motor.”

The 24-year-old returned to the Premier League in a deal worth £20m from Marseille, having previously represented Sheffield United.

Ndiaye signed a five-year contract upon his arrival at Goodison Park and has shown signs of improvement after a disappointing season in Ligue 1, where he scored just four goals in 46 appearances across all competitions.

The versatile attacker, who has been described as "outstanding", has primarily been deployed as a left midfielder in Dyche’s system, despite being mostly utilised as a centre-forward during his 12 months at Marseille.

Everton will be hoping Ndiaye can replicate his Sheffield United form, where he scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists, helping the Blades earn promotion to the Premier League in 2023.

Iliman Ndiaye Everton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 7 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals per 90 0.09 Minutes played 484

Dan Friedkin Plans Revealed

Everton to make signings in January

Everton are expected to make three significant additions to Sean Dyche’s first-team squad in the January transfer window, with signings for a full-back, striker, and winger all being lined up, according to Football Insider.

American businessman Dan Friedkin is anticipated to inject funds into improving Everton’s chances of survival in the Premier League and has reportedly identified three key areas that need strengthening.

Full-back is an area of particular concern, with veterans Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman both struggling for regular minutes at the start of the season.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-10-24.