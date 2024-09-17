Everton manager Sean Dyche might regret giving Dwight McNeil a start against Southampton in the Carabao Cup considering the importance of their upcoming games in the Premier League.

The former Burnley man has started all four of the Toffees' fixtures in the league so far this season, with no player playing more minutes in the Premier League. McNeil played just a few days ago against Aston Villa, and Dyche has opted to give him another start, this time at Goodison Park against Southampton.

The Merseyside outfit will be desperate for a strong cup run after such a long trophy drought, but cup games are always an opportunity to give some of your key stars a rest.

Dyche Could Regret McNeil Decision

He starts once again

Everton face Southampton this evening in the Carabao Cup, just a few days after their disappointing defeat away to Aston Villa. Dyche has made a few changes from the weekend, but McNeil has kept his place in the starting XI.

McNeil has been a crucial player for Dyche, not only at Everton but also with Burnley, and he's enjoyed an impressive start to the season. The 24-year-old has three goals and assists combined in three games in the Premier League, but Dyche isn't willing to give him a rest against the Saints.

Although it's understandable that Dyche wants to rely on McNeil once again, the clash with Leicester City on Saturday is undoubtedly more important considering how Everton have started the season. It's arguably a huge risk giving McNeil another start in this one, with no player playing more minutes for the Toffees this term.

During the 2023/2024 campaign, Dyche opted to play McNeil in an FA Cup clash with Crystal Palace, and the former Burnley winger was stretchered off in the latter stages of the game. A repeat of that situation would be a disaster, but the Everton boss will likely argue that he has limited options to switch things up.

Based on Everton's line-up graphic, McNeil appears to be playing at left-back after Vitalii Mykolenko was substituted with illness during the Aston Villa game on the weekend. It could be a matter of needs must for the Toffees or a case of Dyche knowing he can rely on the English winger.

Dyche Has Been Brave With His Starting XI

He's made a host of changes

Dyche has handed a start to young midfielder Harrison Armstrong, who has been at the club since he was five. The likes of Jake O'Brien, Jesper Lindstrom, and Orel Mangala, who are yet to play from the start since arriving in the summer, are also named in the starting XI.

The Everton boss appears to be showing that there is more of a focus on the Premier League than the cup as the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Idrissa Gueye, and James Tarkowski aren't even named in the squad. McNeil, who joined Everton for a fee of £20m, is one of a handful of players to keep his place from the Aston Villa game.