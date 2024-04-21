Highlights Everton manager Sean Dyche has provided an update on striker Beto.

The Toffees forward was stretchered off during their game against Nottingham Forest after a head collision with Morgan Gibbs-White left him unconscious.

According to Dyche, things are looking good for the forward, though, and the injury is nothing serious.

Everton boss Sean Dyche has given a positive update on Beto's condition after the Toffees striker was stretchered off in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest after being knocked unconscious.

The Portuguese striker was brought on late into the game against the Reds with Everton already 1-0 up, and with Dwight McNeil's goal doubling the lead, Beto's physical nature was massively needed to see out the win and lift the Goodison Park outfit five points clear of relegation. However, when challenging for a header with Morgan Gibbs-White on the edge of his own box on the stroke of 90 minutes, the pair collided heads - which left Beto on the floor, unconscious.

The striker was out cold and with his teammates instantly calling for medical assistance, the physio team were out on the pitch in a matter of seconds - and a ten-minute delay ensued before the game got underway again. However, with the star being stretchered off and giving a thumbs up to the crowd, Dyche has given an update on his condition.

Dyche: 'Beto Signs Are Very Positive"

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the former Burnley boss said that the signs were positive over his recovery.

“The early signs are very good, very positive. He had come round and he was speaking to the physios and the medical team, so that is very positive news at this early stage, of course.”

Beto was a positive influence in the game, replacing Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the final half-hour of the game with Forest looking to push forward. His 13 touches of the ball resulted in six accurate passes from seven, and winning two of his four duels, Beto’s hold-up play was admirable and allowed Everton to stay up the pitch whilst Forest piled bodies forward.

Everton fans will, of course, be wary that Beto may not be involved in their games going forward, though Calvert-Lewin and Youssef Chermiti will provide adequate backup to manage the last five games of the season if he is out for the campaign.

Everton's Premier League Survival Hopes Analysed

Everton have taken a giant leap to safety

The win over Nottingham Forest has massively boosted their chances of survival. A loss would have left them just two points above the drop zone and put Forest further ahead, but a breathing space of five points over Luton, four over Forest and seven over Burnley have seriously given them hope for the future.

If it wasn't for an eight-point deduction, the Toffees would have been mathematically safe with their win on Sunday and that will give hope for Sean Dyche in the coming months, with his aim to keep the Toffees in the Premier League for the second season running.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton's 8-point deduction is the second highest in Premier League history after Portsmouth (9 in 2010 for entering administration)

Five games remaining - with two of those coming against Sheffield United and Luton - are vital, and avoiding a loss at Kenilworth Road will mean that Everton would need just one win from their remaining games to secure safety.

Beto could improve upon his tally next season, having scored three goals in just nine starts in the league for the Toffees, and a likely lack of spending in the summer means that the Goodison faithful will be putting their hopes into him next season.

