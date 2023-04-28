Everton manager Sean Dyche would be a 'good fit to stay' at Goodison Park even if they are relegated, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The former Burnley boss came into a difficult situation when arriving at the Toffees in January.

Everton news - Sean Dyche

Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager towards the end of the January window, with Dyche given no new signings to work with, despite Anthony Gordon being sold to Newcastle United.

With the threat of relegation looking serious earlier this year, the Everton board had to get the right man in, but despite an up-turn in form temporarily, the Toffees are still struggling as we head into the last few weeks of the season.

As per Sky Sports, Everton have been referred to an independent commission for an alleged breach of profit and sustainability rules, so keeping hold of Dyche, whatever happens, could make a lot of sense.

The 51-year-old worked on a shoestring budget during his time at Burnley and has experience of getting the Lancashire club promoted, so they may find it difficult to attract a manager more capable of turning things around at Goodison Park.

What has Brown said about Dyche?

Brown has suggested that Dyche, who is earning around £95k-a-week, is a good fit to stay at the club, even if they are relegated from the Premier League.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't really see why Everton would make a change if they went down. I think Dyche has been in the position before where he's got teams up.

"He is someone who is not going to demand a lot of money to spend. He probably fits the profile, the shape, the ambition of the club.

"If they were to go down, I think he would probably be quite a good fit to stay."

What's next for Everton?

For every Evertonian, it's going to be a nerve-wracking few weeks as they go through another relegation battle.

Last season, the fans rallied together to help them get over the line, but it's certainly not going to be easy this time around with some of the games coming up.

The Toffees still have to face Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, whilst also playing fellow relegation-threatened sides Leicester City, Bournemouth, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin staying fit could be crucial, considering the lack of goals they've scored in the Premier League this season.