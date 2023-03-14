Everton moved out of the Premier League relegation zone after defeating Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Brentford travelled to Goodison Park on terrific form.

They were unbeaten in 12 Premier League matches going into the game in Merseyside, a run stretching back to October.

But their unbeaten streak came to an end as Everton won 1-0.

Dwight McNeill opened the scoring for the home side after just 35 seconds.

That proved to be the only goal of the game as Everton picked up a vital three points.

Sean Dyche captured raging at linesman in Everton vs Brentford

Dyche is a no-nonsense manager who often screams at players and officials during matches.

He was at it again last weekend as a microphone captured him savaging a linesman in the match against Brentford.

The referee awarded a dubious throw-in to Brentford in the 14th minute.

Dyche was livid and could be seen fuming at the referee.

The Englishman then turned to the linesman - who had not signalled for a throw-in either way - and laid into him.

"Linesman: do your f****** job!" Dyche could clearly be heard screaming at the official. Watch the moment below...

VIDEO: Microphone picked up Sean Dyche savaging linesman in Everton vs Brentford

Classic Dyche.

Sean Dyche: We deserved to win vs Brentford

Dyche was pleased with his side's victory and thought they deservedly picked up all three points.

“It was a game of two halves,” Dyche said, per Everton's official website. “We were very strong first half, we had two or three golden chances to be up in the half. We dealt with a lot of their threat well.

“Second half, they came at us. They are a good side. We didn’t deal with it as well, we didn’t deal with the ball well. We gave it away far too many times.

“But the resilience of the side is growing, the mentality is growing and sometimes you have got to fight against a side who are unbeaten in 12. We have delivered a performance that deserved three points.”

Everton have won three times in Dyche's opening seven matches in charge and have climbed to 15th in the Premier League.

The Toffees return to action on Saturday when they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.