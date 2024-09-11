Everton have suffered a miserable start to the new Premier League season, losing all three of their opening games whilst conceding ten goals - and YouTuber Mark Goldbridge believes that results won't pick up and Sean Dyche should lose his job.

The Toffees comfortably avoided relegation from the top flight last season despite an eight-point deduction, with Dyche earning plaudits for his heroics, and was even tipped to be considered for the Manchester United job. However, a dismal start to the new campaign has sparked inevitable discourse around the Englishman's future at Goodison Park.

An embarrassing capitulation on Merseyside at home to Bournemouth last week saw them squander a two-goal lead, and tough fixtures await for Dyche's team after the international break. A trip to high-flying Aston Villa comes before a potential relegation six-pointer away at Leicester, followed by home games against Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

Goldbridge: Dyche Should be Sacked

Everton cannot afford to be relegated

If Everton's fortunes continue on a downward trajectory, the club's hierarchy will have a decision to make regarding the managerial role at the club. The financial implications of losing their Premier League status are potentially detrimental, so results must improve imminently.

Dyche's track record of keeping his teams in the top flight will provide solace to the Toffees' faithful, although Goldbridge believes merely keeping Everton in the division shouldn't be enough to keep the former Burnley manager in the job. Speaking on the 'That's Football' YouTube channel, the content creator said:

"The thing about Everton, before we move on, is that Dyche should get the sack, because the start is terrible, and I can't see where they're going to get results in the next four. So, if they've lost six of their first seven games, then you've got to get the sack. "But he will still, he will still keep them up, because the newly promoted teams will struggle. But as an Everton fan, you can't live like that. You can't live like 'oh, let's keep him, because he'll keep us up in May'. You know, there are standards here, and I would say he's in trouble."

Despite the defeat to Bournemouth mostly eliciting negative aspects of Everton's game, the 'one small positive' to take from the loss was the attack starting to function. Breaking their league duck, Micheal Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin got off the mark with nicely taken and crafted goals, with the offensive side of Dyche's team finally having lift off.

Dyche's Everton Record Matches Managed 66 Wins 23 Draws 16 Losses 27 Win Percentage 35%

Everton Eyeing Yazici

The attacker is available for free

An option that could help alleviate some of Everton's issues and aid their improvement could be to bolster their squad with an addition. The transfer window has slammed shut, but good players are still available as free agents on the market, and the Toffees are reportedly eyeing Turkish attacker Yusuf Azici, although they face competition from Leicester for his signature.

Yazici left Lille at the end of last season after his contract expired, and is thus available for nothing. The versatile forward netted 12 goals in 41 appearances for the Ligue 1 side last season, and has been capped 45 times by Turkey.

