Highlights Sean Dyche has been tipped as a potential candidate to take over from Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, should the Dutchman depart this summer.

Martin Tyler suggests the Everton manager's appointment would be a refreshing choice to restore United's winning culture.

United's defensive struggles and inconsistent performances have highlighted the need for change.

After failing to improve performances towards the end of the season, it looks as though time could be up for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. The Dutch boss has struggled in his two years at Old Trafford and has made some questionable decisions during his tenure. He froze out club legend Cristiano Ronaldo as well as big-money prospect Jadon Sancho, while putting forward big funds to capture the signings of Antony and Casemiro.

And it has not quite gone to plan. Although last season was considered a success with Champions League qualification, a League Cup trophy and an FA Cup final, this season has been far from the level Man Utd fans have come to expect. In Ten Hag's defence, they have achieved back-to-back FA Cup finals - albeit in highly controversial fashion - but they were dumped out of their Champions League group in bottom place and are on course for an eighth-place finish in the league, which would be their lowest in the Premier League era.

Sir Alex Ferguson departed the club after 26 years in 2013 and Man Utd have failed to find the right man to replace him in the decade since, but it has been suggested that the club go back to square one in their search for a long-term replacement.

Sean Dyche Can Bring Back Glory Days

Martin Tyler believes the club should appoint a manager who has grown up watching Man Utd

According to former Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler, United have "lost the DNA they had" during the dominant era under Sir Alex, which won them 13 Premier League titles. Speaking on the Joy of Football Podcast, the legendary broadcaster feels the outlandish appointment of Everton manager Sean Dyche could help to recapture the winning culture at the club.

"I've said Sean Dyche should be considered by Manchester United. Gareth Southgate is being considered by Manchester United, we believe. "And Sean maybe as well, because it is a fresh point of view and they need some freshness, they need a different point of view, a different sense of purpose. And maybe if you were sitting around a table with all those new influences at Manchester United, you could make the point and make the case that actually what you do need is something a bit closer to home. "It was tough for David Moyes because it's straight on the back of Fergie. It's a terribly difficult job to follow. And since then, obviously, people have come and gone. Have Manchester United lost that DNA that they had? "I would suggest probably they have, so maybe somebody who's grown up in the country where Manchester United have had all those years of success and looked upon with reverence by so many people, that maybe that's the way forward. But you have people that are way above my pay grade."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have conceded 81 goals in all competitions this season, their most in a single campaign since 1976-77.

Despite an eight-point deduction, Dyche has comfortably led Everton to safety where they currently sit in 15th place with 37 points and two games to play. Meanwhile, Man Utd are in danger of missing out on European football altogether following their dismal 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday.

How Ten Hag and Dyche's team statistics compare in the Premier League this season Ten Hag (Man Utd) Dyche (Everton) Goals scored 52 38 Goals conceded 55 49 Shots per game 14.5 13.5 Shots conceded per game 17.7 13.9 xG (expected goals) 57.66 56.9 xGDiff (Goals-xG) -5.66 -18.9 Statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com and correct as of 08/05/2024