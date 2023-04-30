Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has developed into a £50m player, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old was a bit of a forgotten player under previous managers, but he's starting to flourish under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United news - Sean Longstaff

Despite being a regular for Newcastle this season, that's not always been the case for Longstaff.

The former Blackpool loanee only started 15 Premier League games last campaign, as per FBref, and the same number the season before.

Longstaff has already surpassed that number this term and is now a key player at St James' Park, but his story could have been totally different.

Speaking to The Athletic, Longstaff revealed how he was close to joining Everton when Rafa Benitez was manager of the Merseyside club.

He said: "Earlier in the season, I was ready to go. I knew Everton weren’t in the best of form and with Rafa being ex-Liverpool, it was tricky for him, but in my head, I’d probably got to the point of, ‘Right, that’s it, that’s my decision’. Sometimes you need a fresh start to go find yourself.”

Football Insider have recently reported that Newcastle are pushing to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, but Sky Sports reporter Downie believes that Longstaff is a better player than him.

What has Downie said about Longstaff?

Downie has suggested that Longstaff should be valued at a similar price to McTominay after the season he's had.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think they were talking about Longstaff going to Everton last year as a makeweight for Lucas Digne last year for £1m.

"You look at Longstaff now, if Scott McTominay is getting rated at £40m, £50m, then Longstaff should be up there at that value as well.

"He's just as good if not a better player than what McTominay is at this moment in time."

How has Longstaff performed this season?

Before their game against Everton on Thursday night, no Newcastle midfielder had started more games than Longstaff, according to FBref.

Longstaff had scored one goal and provided four assists, whilst also being strong defensively for the Magpies.

As per Sofascore, Longstaff averaged 1.3 tackles and 3.5 total duels won per game.

The North Shields-born midfielder also scored 25% of Newcastle's goals in their Carabao Cup run, according to WhoScored, where they reached the final of the competition, losing to Manchester United in the final game at Wembley Stadium.