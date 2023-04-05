Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff 'seems back to his best', Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old was a bit of a forgotten man over the last few years, but he's become a key player under Eddie Howe this season.

Newcastle United news - Sean Longstaff

Longstaff, who is earning £50k-a-week at Newcastle, only started 15 games in the Premier League last season, which he's already surpassed this campaign. In fact, no central midfielder in the squad has started more league games than him so far, according to FBref.

The former Blackpool loanee signed a new three-year deal last summer, keeping him at the club until 2025.

It's been an impressive season for Longstaff, who has recently thanked Newcastle boss Eddie Howe for saving his Magpies career. Longstaff said: "He is someone I will be forever grateful to and he has saved my Newcastle career in a way. We had conversations when we were sorting my contract out and he was saying stuff I don’t think even I believed, but luckily he believed in me and lots came true."

There was a time when it looked like Longstaff may not have had a future at St James' Park, but Taylor believes we're now seeing the best of him in a Newcastle shirt.

What has Taylor said about Longstaff?

Taylor has suggested that Longstaff seems 'back to his best' after seemingly falling out of favour before Howe took over as manager.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's just crazy. Dan Burn, as good as anyone. I think he's unlucky not to have an England call-up. Sean Longstaff, seems to be back to his best. It's really admirable what's going on."

How has Longstaff performed this season?

Statistically, Longstaff doesn't stick out as one of Newcastle's best players this campaign.

With just the one goal and three assists to his name, according to WhoScored, the Newcastle midfielder isn't contributing a lot in the final third.

The 25-year-old is also only averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.74 in the Premier League, ranking him 14th in the Newcastle squad.

However, there's a reason Howe has given him the number of starts he's had this term and the Magpies are performing at an impressive level in England's top flight.

As Newcastle continue to spend big over the next few transfer windows, Longstaff could be replaced as they look to build a more elite-level side.