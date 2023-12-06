Highlights Despite Sean McDermott's impressive tenure with the Buffalo Bills, the team's current 6-6 record and low playoff chances are cause for concern for the coach.

The Bills have struggled against bottom-dwellers, losing to teams like the New York Jets and New England Patriots, which raises questions about McDermott's defensive prowess.

Josh Allen, once an MVP-level quarterback, has seen a decline in performance this year with a high number of interceptions and a decrease in rushing yards.

Teams in the NFL are impatient, and coaching firings are very common. The average tenure for an NFL coach is only 3.2 years. Sean McDermott is now in his seventh season at the helm of the Buffalo Bills, and while things had gone well to start, there's been a growing frustration over the last couple of years that could result in the end of his tenure.

Things have been disappointing for the Bills so far in 2023. The division was supposed to be competitive, but Aaron Rodgers got hurt in game one for the New York Jets and the New England Patriots have collapsed, which should have meant a cake walk to the playoffs for Buffalo. Yet, the Bills have lost a game to each of them.

It was expected that the Bills would coast into the playoffs and go on another deep run. The team is now 6-6 and ESPN is giving the team a measly 21% shot at making the playoffs this year. If the 79% probability outcome happens, then McDermott's seat will be as warm as it's ever been since he arrived in frosty Buffalo.

Related Josh Allen’s cursed OT luck has the Buffalo Bills in a put up or shut up situation After dropping to 0-6 in overtime, Josh Allen and his Buffalo Bills are in serious danger of missing the NFL Playoffs.

Sean McDermott set a very high bar with early success

McDermott with Bills: 68-41 in regular season, 5 playoff appearances, 4-5 in postseason

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills were an excellent team throughout most of the 1990s, but the team struggled for much of the 2000s and 2010s. In May 2017, Buffalo hired general manager Brandon Beane and defensive-minded coach Sean McDermott away from the Carolina Panthers. The team drafted franchise QB Josh Allen in 2018 and the trio have combined to create the best run of Bills football since the early 1990s.

Buffalo has made the playoffs in five of McDermott's six seasons. They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship in 2020 and then fell to Patrick Mahomes and company again in the 2021 Divisional round in an all-time classic. Buffalo also won a playoff game in 2022 before losing in the AFC Divisional round again.

Buffalo Bills Total Defense Rank 2020 14th 2021 1st 2022 6th 2023 12th

The Bills have shown that they can still compete with the best teams. After the Miami Dolphins had gotten off to a tremendous start this year, Buffalo annihilated them 48-20 in what seemed like a statement game at the time. However, the Bills have not been able to keep up that standard of play and are only 3-5 since that contest.

With the success that McDermott has had and the talent on the roster, the Bills are expected to win their division and go deep into the playoffs each season. To not make the postseason this year would be a shocking result and one that could lead to a coaching change.

The Bills have struggled to win tight games

2-6 in one-possession games this season

Teams that are going to make deep playoff runs have to be able to win tight games, but Buffalo hasn't done so. They lost to the Jets in Week 1 on an overtime walk-off punt return touchdown. This was after the Jets suffered the loss of Aaron Rodgers and had to play backup Zach Wilson.

Defense has long been McDermott's calling card, and he regularly runs out top units. But the defense has given up game-winning scores in three games. One of these came against the 2-10 New England Patriots in Week 7. Quarterback Mac Jones, who has since been benched multiple times, was 25-for-30 in that contest for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

Another crushing loss came against the Denver Broncos in Week 10. Denver kicker Will Lutz had missed a 41-yard field goal as time ran out, but he and the Broncos got another shot after the Bills picked up a too many men on the field penalty. Lutz then made a 36-yard kick to defeat Buffalo 25-24.

In Week 13, the Bills led for most of the game but squandered their lead and ended up tied 31-31 with the Philadelphia Eagles with 20 seconds left and a timeout. Rather than letting quarterback Josh Allen try to drive the team into field goal range, McDermott had his quarterback take a knee. In overtime, the Eagles won the game on a Jalen Hurts touchdown run after the Bills had scored a field goal.

Is Josh Allen going backward?

With 13 INTs so far, Allen is on track for a career-high

The Bills have been a very good team over the last five seasons. The key ingredients of that success have been a great defense and MVP-level quarterback play from Josh Allen. As a prospect, there were many criticisms about Allen's accuracy and turnover issues. Yet, he had done a very nice job of ironing out those issues with the more NFL experience he got.

However, there has been a regression this year. Allen doesn't look like an MVP candidate anymore, as he has thrown 13 interceptions, which is the second most in the league and on pace for his career high. The quarterback has also been a dominant runner in the past, but he's not scrambling as much as before. He averaged 46.2 yards rushing per game in 2021 and 2022. That number is down to 28.5 yards a game this year.

Josh Allen In Wins In Losses CMP % 72.4 64.5 YPG 263.3 272.3 TDs 15 9 INTS 4 9 YPA 8.1 6.9

The QB's numbers are starkly different in wins and losses so far in 2023. In wins, Allen is completing 72.4% of his passes against 64.5% in losses. Nine of his 13 interceptions and all three of his lost fumbles have come in losses as well.

Can they turn it around?

Remaining Schedule: @ Chiefs, vs Cowboys, @ Chargers, vs Patriots, @ Dolphins

The issues on offense were so bad that the Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey following the loss to Denver. The firing of coordinators can often be a precursor to the firing of a head coach.

The Bills may also have a tough time turning around their season. Of their final five games, three are against the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, and Dallas Cowboys. That makes for a very hard road to the playoffs and creates a real chance that they miss the field.

This disappointing season could be considered the culmination of the downward trajectory that Buffalo has seen since losing that AFC Championship game in 2020. In 2021, they lost a round earlier, in the Divisional round, and in 2022, they disappointed massively in another Divisional round loss, this time at home in the snow against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Buffalo were to fire McDermott, it would be a shocking turn of events and he would likely be a highly sought-after replacement for several teams. Still, when a year goes as sideways as it has for Buffalo after a couple of years of playoff disappointments, anything can happen.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.