Highlights Sean McDermott is not counting Von Miller out.

Miller needs to show durability and value to justify his hefty contract with the Bills.

The Bills are banking on a healthy Von Miller to elevate their front seven this season.

The Buffalo Bills will be looking to make another playoff run in a competitive AFC this season. The team hopes to see more from veteran and All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller.

Head coach Sean McDermott addressed the doubt surrounding Miller when asked about his confidence that the veteran could return to form on former Bills center Eric Wood's podcast:

First year off an ACL is an uphill climb. Now we’re into the second year off the injury, excited to see what he can do, how he’s moving and how he's gonna impact our team. You never count a player or a person like Von Miller out. I know some people would say age and the injury, and that’s real, but you’re talking about a guy also, and this is where the hope comes from, a guy that’s going to be in the Hall of Fame, he's got an incredible mindset, and he, I think, has something to prove, and I think he would say that. We're excited about seeing how that all fleshes out over the course of the next couple months.

At 34, Miller signed a six-year, $120M contract with the Bills in 2022. His expected cap hit will be $15M, and his hit will only grow larger unless the team opts out in 2025. With so much money on the line, this will truly be a "prove it" season for the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Related NFL Trade Rumors: Buffalo Bills Trade Targets and Candidates The Buffalo Bills could be involved in multiple types of trades this offseason. Here are the players they could be acquiring and moving.

A Healthy Von Miller Could Elevate the Bills' Defense

He has been a key part of two Super Bowl-winning defenses

Credit: JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite Miller's injury-plagued season in 2023, the Bills finished ninth in defensive yards allowed per game, proving they can compete with the best offenses in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Von Miller had 0 sacks in 2023.

Miller started 2023 on the PUP list after recovering from an ACL tear and damage to his meniscus. He saw the field for 258 snaps but never looked like the player everyone feared, only recording three tackles and three QB hits in his sackless campaign.

He has had a full offseason to get healthy, so despite being 35, he will be more season-ready than he started last season. Even being a third-down edge rusher could be an extra boost for the Bills this season, and they should be careful with how many snaps per game to use him.

Von Miller's Career Statistics Category Stat Tackles 564 Sacks 123.5 QB Hits 248 Tackles For Loss 164 AP All-Pro 3

It is doubtful that Miller will be able to capture the magic of his previous years, but he still needs to prove his durability and worthiness of a spot on the roster. Early minicamp reports stated that Miller was showing flashes of his former self.

However, if Miller fails to show the same burst in the regular season and prove he is worth his contract, all signals point to the future Hall of Famer heading to retirement, along with the Bills eating $15M in dead cap in 2025.

Source: Centered on Buffalo

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.