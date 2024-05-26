Highlights The Bills lost key offensive players this offseason, leaving uncertainty.

Veteran WR Chase Claypool aims to bounce back after NFL struggles.

Claypool seeks an opportunity with the Bills to prove himself, amid strong competition.

The Buffalo Bills were two wins from a Super Bowl this past season. However, they could not overcome the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs once again. This offseason, Buffalo has undergone a ton of roster changes. Head coach Sean McDermott certainly has some new faces to contend with during offseason workouts, and one of those new faces is already making quite the impression.

McDermott spoke to the media after the Bills completed their first week of OTAs. As shared by WKBW Buffalo, the veteran head coach had high praise for veteran wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool signed a one-year contract with the Bills this spring, and is leaving his mark on his new team already.

“Very impressed with Chase. Really just starting with his approach, here's a veteran receiver, former high pick, that has been on a journey, right, through the course of recently in his career. I applaud Chase for coming here to see where things go, right. And so he's very focused, he's working extremely hard day in and day out."

The Bills will certainly need contributions from new faces in 2024, having traded Stefon Diggs to Houston earlier this offseason.

Claypool Wants to Bounce Back With Bills

Veteran WR has struggled early on in NFL career

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Claypool entered the NFL as a rather intriguing prospect. The Abbotsford native played collegiately at Notre Dame, and impressed enough to be selected with the 49th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had an impressive rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well. He caught 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2020 campaign. Unfortunately, though, things have gone downhill from there.

Chase Claypool Stats Following Rookie Season Year Team Games Catches Yards TDs Yards Per Catch 2021 PIT 15 59 860 2 14.6 2022 PIT/CHI 15 46 451 1 9.8 2023 CHI/MIA 12 8 77 1 9.6

Claypool is simply looking for an opportunity. At just 25 years old, he believes he still has something to offer an NFL team. And he believes the Bills can give him the chance to show what he can do on the football field. It certainly can't hurt him to be playing with Josh Allen.

“Buffalo gives me the opportunity to work as hard as I can and make the people around me proud. “I went from being a starter, playing every play, to going to Miami and not playing at all. I understand that I haven’t met those expectations and I need to work harder and harder every year.”

Claypool is not the only new face in the Bills wide receiver room, though. As mentioned earlier, Buffalo traded Diggs to the Houston Texans earlier in the offseason. In response, they signed multiple wide receivers, including Claypool. The new receivers in Buffalo include Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Furthermore, they drafted Florida State star Keon Coleman in the 2024 NFL Draft.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Bills were one of the league's best passing offenses in 2024. They ranked 8th in passing yards, ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars and behind the Houston Texans.

The Bills certainly have room at the receiver position for anyone to grab a starting job. And they have more than enough competition taking place this summer. It'll be interesting to see if Claypool can revive his career with Buffalo and help the team take the next step in the playoffs.

